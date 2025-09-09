'Queering Education': Harvard adds new courses promoting queer ideology and gender politics

Harvard University has continued to offer courses focusing on gender, sexuality, and social justice in education, offering multiple new courses this year that explore queer education and politics.

One such class, scheduled for spring 2026, is titled Queering Education which will examine how schools shape students’ understanding of gender and sexuality through what the course description calls the “hidden curriculum.”

Harvard continues to prioritize ideological content over traditional literacy, with terms like “LGBTQ” appearing far more than “literacy.” The words “diversity” and “equity” appear 71 and 399 times in the Harvard Graduate School of Education course catalog.

The course will focus on what the class description calls the “hidden curriculum” of schooling.

“This course explores the role of gender and sexuality in shaping young people’s schooling experiences, opportunities, and outcomes, and the role of schooling experiences in shaping young people’s notions of gender and sexuality,” the description adds.

In the class, students will analyze how classroom practices, policies, and school culture impact children and adolescents with different gender identities.

The course description on Harvard’s website asserts that, by the end of the course, students will be able to “[t]alk comfortably about queer history and how it can inform our understanding of schools and schooling and “identify tools that schools can use to build positive, nurturing environments, which open up possibilities for complex gender and sexual identity development.”

Another course, titled “Queer Nation: LGBTQ+ Protest, Politics, and Policy in the United States,” will be offered this fall. Emphasizing intersectionality and historical critique, it will explore how systemic oppression, discrimination, and exclusion have shaped queer lives.

“The modern LGBTQ movement in the United States offers some important lessons about the long and difficult struggle over representation and rights, oppression and liberation, assimilation and equality,” the course description on Harvard’s website explains.

Campus Reform has reported about other courses offered at Harvard University that promote leftist ideology.

For instance, this summer, Harvard offered an online course titled “Sick, Fat, Ugly, Useless: Disability and Fat Studies.” In that class, students “examine[d] questions drawn from fat liberation about the construction of aesthetics, the history of fatphobia and racism, and the way we layer symbolic meaning on the body.”

Earlier this year, Harvard offered a course titled “The Sexual Life of Colonialism,” examining how colonialism shaped modern understandings of gender, sexuality, and LGBT politics.

In that course, students studied “queer” and “trans sexualities,” interracial relations, sexual violence, and postcolonial rights.

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.