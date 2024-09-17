‘Racism expert’ Arizona prof attacks white students as ‘primary perpetrators’ of racial segregation on campus

A University of Arizona professor accused white students of being the “primary perpetrators” of the “racial segregation” allegedly taking place on college campuses.

In a blog post promoting his recently published book, “Whiteness in the Ivory Tower: Why Don’t We Notice the White Students Sitting Together in the Quad?” Professor Nolan Cabrera says he has conducted a study of the racial makeup of certain student groups.

As a result, Cabrera alleges that “White students have the most racially homogenous friendship groups and the lowest levels of cross-racial interactions on college campuses.” He also concludes: “Racial segregation remains a persistent issue on campuses, and White people are the primary perpetrators of it.”

Cabrera believes that white students’ circles are often “racially homogenous,” and he especially condemns fraternities, sororities, and “religious-based organizations.”



Cabrera cites the core issue as “the invisibility afforded Whiteness on campuses,” alleging that being white has become a “mark of normality” since the Civil Rights Movement era. He cites a supposed example of the “invisibility” of “whiteness” by asking: “Why don’t we have a White History Month?”

“That’s easy,” he answers. “White History Month traditionally goes by the names of January, March, April, etc.”

He also insists that “systemic racism” is inherent to American society and that “a core mechanism for its perpetuation is the denial that racism is even an issue in the first place.”

Cabrera’s book is meant to “intentionally center the harm that Whiteness causes to communities of Color” and asserts that “academic freedom and tenure” are strongly influenced by “Whiteness.”

He is also the author of another book titled “White Guys on Campus” in which he focuses on what he sees as the “frequently unconscious habits of racism among White male undergraduates.”

As a supposed “expert in the areas of racism/anti-racism on college campuses,” Cabrera has worked at the University of Arizona for 13 years, leading courses such as “Race and Education,” “Whiteness and Education,” “Introduction to Critical Race Theory,” and “Theories of Inequality, Oppression, and Stratification.”

A student at the University of Arizona told Campus Reform that Cabrera’s ideology is “harmful to everyone and will create an even greater divide.”



“Everyone can be racist and every form of racism must be unequivocally denounced but it’s unfortunately uncommon to denounce racism against white people today,” another University of Arizona student told Campus Reform.

Cabrera claims: “The facts point to one clear issue: that campus segregation, if named accurately, is a distinctly White issue.”



Campus Reform has contacted Nolan Cabrera and the University of Arizona for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.