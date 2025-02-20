RACIST BABIES AND HURRICANES: Taxpayer-funded antiracism research DOGE can investigate

As the Department of Government Efficiency takes a meat cleaver to waste, fraud, and abuse within the federal government, the Trump administration can take a look at the egregious spending on diversity, equity and inclusion-related (DEI) university studies.

Campus Reform looked at grants to university research projects using NIH’s RePORTER and found millions of dollars spent on studies that perpetuate antiracism and other divisive leftist ideologies based on race.

From racism in the womb to racist hurricanes, here are six examples of outrageous studies that not only drain resources but also promote divisive ideologies.





1. Anti-Racist Healing in Nature

San Francisco State University researchers have received over $3.2 million in recurring grants to study “Anti-Racist Healing in Nature.”

The project, called “Hood to Woods,” aims to increase youth physical activity in nature to combat “health disparities” allegedly caused by racism, including “hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular and kidney diseases, as well as greater death from COVID-19.”

2. “Embedded” Racism impacts babies in the womb

Georgia State University researchers spent over $2 million to study how racism leads to health issues during pregnancy for black and Latina women.

The study aims to show how “experiences of racism prenatally affect fetal health and development through a process of ‘biological embedding’ of racism measured daily during pregnancy.”

The researchers also suggest that “Black and Latina women experience a higher burden of pregnancy complications, maternal mortality, and preterm birth compared to White women” due to “systems of care that neglect or invalidate the experiences of pregnant women of color.”

3. Racism in the Environment

Johns Hopkins University researchers spent over $2.3 million to study how “structural racism” has led to differences in green spaces in communities.

The study suggests that “communities of color are more likely to live in neighborhoods with lower green space,” like trees and parks, because of racism.





4. Racist Heart Problems

California State University Long Beach researchers spent $442,500 to study how racism contributes to heart problems in black women.

The study suggests that “African American women’s long-term experiences of discrimination” contributes to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.





5. Racism leads to Alcoholism

University of Houston researchers spent $381,456 studying how “microaggressions” can lead to “hazardous drinking” in “Latinx” adults.

The study defines microaggressions as “brief, subtle forms of everyday discrimination due to racial/ethnic status” and suggests that such actions drive anxiety that leads to drinking.





6. Racist Hurricanes

Duke University researchers spent $298,675 to study how “structural racism” is related to “natural disaster exposure and risk.”

The study analyzed how different counties in Texas and Louisiana were impacted by Hurricane Harvey “based on county levels of structural racism.”

Follow Emily Sturge on X and Instagram.