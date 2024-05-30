Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Randi Weingarten's American Federation of Teachers defends pro-Hamas campus occupations as 'peacefully demonstrating'

​​The American Federation of Teachers led by Randi Weingarten claimed that anti-Israel protesters on college campuses were simply "peacefully demonstrating."

Trending
1
Making porn videos 'shouldn't cost me tenure': ousted university chancellor

By Adam Sabes 

2
Meet the University of Texas at Austin students and staff arrested at Hamas-endorsed protest

By Campus Reform 

3
SJP chapters organize to 'surround the White House' after Hamas, other terror orgs call on students to 'beseige' Biden's residence

By Adam Sabes 

4
Rep. Rashida Tlaib visits Hamas-endorsed campus encampment, is 'disappointed in' university president

By Campus Reform Correspondent  

5
UCLA med students alarmingly sub-standard, as school 'cuts corners', admits applicants based on race

By Adam Sabes 

6
Even after condemning her ideas as 'racist' UCSF still employs medical prof who suggested that 'Zionist doctors' are a threat to patients

By Adam Sabes 

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 30, 2024, 3:29 pm ET

The American Federation of Teachers led by Randi Weingarten claimed that anti-Israel protesters on college campuses were simply “peacefully demonstrating.”

The Tuesday statement from the AFT came in response to a hearing last week from the House Education and the Workforce Committee where leaders of Northwestern University, Rutgers University, and the University of California, Los Angeles, were grilled regarding their response to campus anti-Israel encampments.

”AFT members and leaders acknowledged the threat of antisemitism as well as Islamophobia but held strong to support for students—and faculty and staff who have joined them—who are peacefully demonstrating,” the AFT wrote in the press release.

Weingarten wrote that “We have to be able to be against hate and against violence … and stand up for academic freedom and free expression.”

[RELATED: SJP chapters organize to ‘surround the White House’ after Hamas, other terror orgs call on students to ‘beseige’ Biden’s residence]

However, May’s anti-Israel occupations, some of which are still ongoing, have largely not been peaceful.

At Columbia University, students broke into a campus building and vandalized it. A university spokesperson said that the anti-Israel protesters broke doors, windows, and blockaded entry into the building.

Anti-Israel protesters at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt caused over $1 million in costs, including damage, to the institution after they took over a portion of campus and several buildings.

[RELATED: Graduation ceremonies nationwide plagued by disruptive Pro-Hamas demonstrations]

At the UCLA anti-Israel encampment, which the AFT described as a “peaceful protest,” Jewish students were blocked by activists from using certain portions of campus to get to class.

Mia McIver, president of the California Federation of Teachers Universities Council, wrote that the hearings “were a shameful farce...They are fruit of a decadeslong attack on higher ed.”


Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this