Recent aerial catastrophes prompt concerns over DEI in aviation education

A mid-air plane crash near Tucson, Arizona on Wednesday is the latest recent aerial catastrophe to take place in North America.

Two individuals have died as a result of the incident, which occurred at Marana Regional Airport. Early reports of the incident say that two other people were also onboard, but their status is currently unknown.

Prior to Wednesday’s collision, nearly 90 plane crashes have occurred this year, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Recent occurrences of aviation tragedies have prompted President Trump and conservative outlets to suggest that DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) policies may play a role in such incidents.

Various aviation programs across the United States promote DEI programming and staffing.

California Aeronautical University in Bakersfield notes that DEI is “essential in every industry, and the aviation industry is no exception.” A university web page laments the apparent lack of diversity among pilots.

”Current statistics (from the first paragraph of this article) show that over 90% of professional pilots are white males,” a 2022 university web page reads. “Airline companies know this and understand that DEI is essential to their workforce development. A diverse group of managers and employees can give the business different perspectives on various areas and create a more inclusive culture.”

Similarly, Capitol Technology University in Maryland has also brought awareness to the fact that “more than 90% of all aircraft pilots are white males.” In 2024, the school promoted a “New Pilot Diversity Initiative” in order to “level the playing field” for “women and people of color.”

The university also stated that the “lack of diversity” in the aviation industry represents a “significant challenge.”

In December 2021, two professors from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida authored a paper for the University Aviation Association about the necessity of teaching DEI in aviation courses and the need to foster a more diverse workforce. Jorge L. D. Albelo and Nicola O’Toole also invoked the fact that over 90 percent of pilots are white men.

”The consensus is that making our classrooms more diverse, equitable and inclusive, has the potential to better educational outcomes and increase student retention,” the instructors wrote. “At an institution with aviation degree programs, the lack of enrollment diversity in the most basic measures gender, and race, are glaringly obvious. This leads to a classroom that may have only one female student or two students of color.”

”Higher education institutions that promote DEI practices in aviation education are rewarded with greater retention of a diverse population,” the authors concluded. “Businesses that employ students with DEI exposure gain employees with valuable skills beyond those required in a job description.”

The University Aviation Association, which serves to “influence aviation education policy at all governmental levels,” is also a strong supporter of DEI.

”UAA is committed to supporting and promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts among its educator and industry partners,” the organization writes in its diversity statement. “UAA does this by creating an inclusive space where diverse perspectives share ideas and best practices that promote DEI initiatives in higher education are shared and celebrated.”

UAA also notes that its “inclusive culture encourages participation of members from all backgrounds with distinctive insights, viewpoints, and talents.”