Recent grads fighting to stay afloat in one of the toughest job markets in a decade

College graduates are facing one of the toughest job markets in a decade, with fewer offers despite submitting more applications than previous classes.

Youth unemployment hit 10.4% in September—more than double the national rate of 4.4%. While the economy added jobs, recent grads are seeing fewer entry-level openings as companies turn to automation and budget cuts.

A spring 2025 survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) found the Class of 2025 submitted an average of 10 job applications but received fewer offers than the Class of 2024. A separate Cengage Group survey found only 30% of 2025 grads had landed full-time work in their field.

Experts say the traditional advantage of a college degree is shrinking.

”For the first time in modern history, a bachelor’s degree is no longer a reliable path to professional employment,” economist Gad Levanon told CNBC.

New data from Goldman Sachs shows the job security gap between degree holders and non-grads is the narrowest it’s been in decades.

Over half of employers rated this year’s job market as poor or fair, according to NACE—the worst outlook since 2020.

Long-term concerns include reduced earnings potential and widening income inequality as grads struggle to launch their careers.