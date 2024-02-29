Registration form for Jew-hating, rape-defender speech quickly changed, school 'reminds' oganizers to let non-Muslims in

The Muslim Student Association at Queens College reversed course and changed a registration question for an event featuring a man who claims that Israel is actually behind ISIS, reposted a fringe conspiracy theory that Israel was involved in 9/11, and defended rape.

While the group said on Instagram that “Muslims and Non-muslims are invited” to the event taking place on Thursday night, the registration form required attendees to mark whether they are a “brother” or “sister,” terms used to refer to individuals of the Muslim faith.

It gave no alternative for non-Muslims to answer the question, which was listed as required for submission.

After Campus Reform reached out to both Queens College and the Muslim Student Association about the question and whether it violated the university’s non-discrimination policy, the registration form was quickly changed to remove the question as required for attendance.

”The student club in question has been reminded that the event must remain open to students of all faiths and backgrounds, as is true for all such speaker events. The RSVP list will not be used for admission to the event and registered students will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis while space is available,” a university spokesperson told Campus Reform.

The speaker, Daniel Haqiqatjou, wrote a Feb. 2 article in The Muslim Skeptic titled “Is ISIS Jewish?” The National Review first highlighted the event, which is set to take place on Thursday at 5 p.m.

”Is it a coincidence that ISIS fights in keeping with the traditional Jewish law of war rather than the traditional Islamic law of war?” Haqiqatjou wrote. “In Jewish law, it is perfectly permissible to intentionally kill women, children, and the elderly – especially if they belong to a people hostile to Jews (i.e., Amelekites) or a people living in the lands promised by God (i.e., the seven nations in the land of Canaan). Islamic law, on the other hand, forbids this.”

”Islamic law, on the other hand, insists that it is the political authority (imam) who is responsible for planning and organizing military attacks. Such attacks cannot be carried out by random individuals. In other words, Islam rejects terrorist attacks carried out by randos,” he argued. “As I have explained many times, the most likely explanation for ISIS’s behavior is that it is run by Israel.”

Haqiqatjou wrote that he still blames Jews even if, he says, ISIS isn’t run by Israel.

”I tell the ISIS supporters what I tell the Madkhalis – we are Muslims who follow Islam and advance the interests of the Muslim people. We are not Jews who follow Judaism and advance the interests of Israel. Get that through your thick skulls,” Haqiqatjou wrote.

According to the National Review, Haqiqatjou reposted a claim that “FOI requests showing involvement of Israeli intelligence has not been reported by the mainstream media.”

Recent articles from Haqiqatjou, who runs the Muslim Skeptic, include “The Extreme Anti-Black Racism of Judaism,” and “Judaism’s Punishment for Homosexuality: Being Thrown Off Buildings.”

In a June 14, 2023, article titled “Modern vs. Traditional Conceptions of Rape,” Haqiqatjou wrote, “there is no rape if the husband or wife touches a spouse sexually, as this is their right (by virtue of marriage) regardless of consent (on the part of the touched spouse).”

”Likewise, there is no rape if a master sexually touches his female slave, as the master has a right to do this (by virtue of ownership),” he added. “Liberals have thus introduced a radical new concept of rape. Rape is no longer sexually touching without right. Rather it is sexually touching without consent. This makes it possible to claim that one’s spouse has ‘raped’ another, or that a master has ‘raped’ his slave.”

Queens College President Frank H. Wu. called Haqiqatjou’s comments “abhorrent.”

”This particular speaker has a history of expressing views that are antithetical to the values we espouse at Queens College, and that I personally regard as abhorrent. To be clear, we strongly condemn bigotry, including antisemitism and Islamophobia, in all of its ugly forms. We will not hesitate to condemn it,” Wu said of Haqiqatjou.”

”At the same time, one of our most important values is our support of the right to free speech and the importance of student opportunities to hear different viewpoints. Adherence to the right of free speech permits registered student organizations to invite speakers so long as they follow appropriate college procedures. Such events are open to students of all faiths and backgrounds. Speakers do not by such invitation represent the views of the college, as this speaker clearly does not,” Wu added.

The Muslim Student Association didn’t respond to a request for comment from Campus Reform.