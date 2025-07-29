Renewed optimism in America draws young conservatives to DC to join Trump’s ‘Golden Age’ movement

Inside the historic halls of the U.S. Capitol, Liberty University student Madelyn East is spending her summer at the center of the action as she interns for Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) during what she calls a “historic” moment in American politics.

“With [a Republican] majority in the Senate and Trump in the White House, I knew it would be an exhilarating time to intern. Interning for the senator during the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill was nothing short of historic.” she said.

East wasn’t seeking a summer break but a front-row seat to something bigger, and countless other Gen Zers feel the same. A fresh wave of energetic enthusiasm is sweeping through her generation, and East says she’s experienced it firsthand during her time in Washington.

“I have noticed many young people moving to D.C. this summer. I’ve met people from so many different walks of life, some in college and others freshly out…I think this new era has lit a fire under people to get involved politically and encouraged ordinary young Americans to step up to the plate,” she said.

East attributes the surge in engagement among young conservatives to what she sees as a new sense of authenticity from the Trump White House.

“The Trump administration’s realness and transparency have made politics extremely appealing, especially at the executive level,” she said.

Other young politicos agree. I spoke with dozens of them – interns in the White House, staffers on the Hill, and young journalists covering the administration from buzzing newsrooms. What I found wasn’t just résumé-building, but a movement.

While most college students are spending their summer soaking up the sun or unwinding far from campus stress, Gen Z politicos are flooding the nation’s capital with one goal: getting as close as possible to the epicenter of a Republican revival they proudly call the “Golden Age” of conservatism.

These students are skipping summer vacations to network at late-night fundraisers and conservative galas. They’re helping draft congressional statements by day and live-tweeting presidential actions by night. They’ve swapped swimsuits for business suits.

Fueled by a passion for public policy, this generation is seizing opportunities to serve and propelling itself into roles across government, media, nonprofits, and think tanks.

Gen Z is redefining what it means to be conservative with an energetic, bold, and confident vision for the country that is unapologetically on the rise.

From Left to Right: Daniela Villavicencio, Madelyn East, Emilie Santoso, Anastasia Leffas

“There are so many young people who are here in D.C. and hungry to work,” said Emilie Santoso, a student at Hillsdale College student interning for the Clare Booth Luce (CBL) Institute this summer. “There’s so much passion and hungriness among young people for political reform.”

Earlier this month, young conservative women congregated at a July event hosted by CBL at the swanky Capitol Hill Club in the heart of Washington. Dozens of students and young professionals attended, chatting about political policy and networking over lunch.

“There’s so much energy and so much desire to bring about changes that are not only going to affect our generation, but generations to come,” Santoso said. “I’m turning 20 in a few weeks, and kickstarting my twenties while a part of a young, energetic movement and moving toward the golden age is really exciting.”

Another attendee said she’s noticed a surge in “confidence” among young conservatives with President Trump back in office, fueling their desire to get involved in the political movement.

“With President Trump, we have the opportunity not to be dismissed, but to be heard. We have the opportunity to have more of a voice and not to be discounted, and we really want to take that, especially after facing culture wars and being on the defensive for so many years,” said Anastasia Leffas, a student at Benedictine College and CBL intern.

“We’re confident in ourselves. We care about people, we care about thriving, we care about America, and we’re proud to be American,” Leffas said.

Some young professionals even fled blue states to join this conservative movement, making friendships and lifelong connections along the way.

Daniela Villavicencio, a student at Queens College, left New York City for Washington to intern with CBL this summer. What she found was an unwavering community of young conservatives like her.

“It is really breathtaking how many conservatives I’ve found here that have the same moral beliefs as me. I have like one or two people who are conservative in New York City, but there’s not a network like there is in D.C. Coming here has been a breath of fresh air,” Villavicencio said.

For this generation, politics isn’t just a career move, but a calling. In their eyes, the future of conservatism is personal, and it’s already taking shape.

“As the next generation, we want to be a part of something bigger, and not only is this current administration up front and honest, but they are also encouraging young people to be a part of it,” East said.

If this summer is any indication, Gen Z conservatives aren’t just preparing for the future, but stepping up to lead it.

