Rep. Chip Roy demands Texas A&M remove 'abhorrent' CRT material from 4-H workbook: EXCLUSIVE

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is calling on Texas A&M to remove a ‘divisive and un-American ideology’ from 4-H workbooks distributed to children in the state.

In a Wednesday letter to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Director Dr. Montza Williams, Roy called on Texas A&M to remove content from 4-H program workbooks that he says ‘promotes the subversive tenets of Critical Race Theory, which “seeks to divvy us up by our immutable characteristics.” This, Roy says is runs completely counter to Texas 4-H’s ‘goal of developing the youth of our state into productive adult citizens. “The leadership of Texas A&M and Texas 4-H should vigorously oppose this type of ideology,” Roy added.

Roy expressed concern that the lesson in question “directs students to reflect on their immutable and various other characteristics and discuss how that results in ‘power’ and ‘privilege’ compared to their peers.”

The lesson, titled “Power and Privilege – What Does it Get You?” is included in a workbook series provided to students in the 4-H program, which is designed for children aged 8-18. Hundreds of thousands of children participate in Texas 4-H each year, participating in a range of projects, from raising livestock to STEM and computer science challenges. In Texas, the 4-H program is a component of Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension, an agency that educates the public about the agriculture industry.

Campus Reform obtained a copy of the workbook in question, which encourages children to color a “POWER FLOWER” to identify their own privileges.

Roy calls the lesson ‘alarming,’ and notes that its stated objective is “to make youth aware of their ‘privilege’ and ‘power’ in society and its effects ‘in their own lives and those around them,” and tells students that “Power and resulting privilege is not earned – it is just part of who they are.” He points out that the activity calls out “white people,” “males,” “Christians,” and “Heterosexuals” as groups with undeserved privilege.

Roy closed his letter by demanding the immediate removal of this particular lesson from program material, calling it ‘abhorrent.’