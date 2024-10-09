Rep. Foxx accuses Harvard of Title VI violations for failing to protect Jewish students

Led by Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), the U.S. House Committee on Education and the Workforce recently blasted Harvard University of Cambridge, Massachusetts for its apparent inability to curb anti-Semitism.

The committee has provided an executive summary of documents related to Harvard’s handling of campus anti-Semitism. Harvard’s actions, according to the lawmakers, constitute a violation of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

[RELATED: Pro-Hamas students renew calls for ‘the Intifada’ against Israel at Harvard]

“Harvard failed, end of story,” Foxx said in a Sept. 26 press release. “These administrators failed their Jewish students and faculty, they failed to make it clear that antisemitism will not be tolerated, and in this case, Harvard may have failed to fulfill its legal responsibilities to protect students from a hostile environment.”

“The only thing administrators accomplished is appeasing radical students who have almost certainly returned to campus emboldened and ready to repeat the spring semester’s chaos,” she continued. “Harvard must change course immediately.”

In the same press release, the committee provided an additional document detailing the disciplinary status of anti-Israel and anti-Semitic campus demonstrators.

The committee says that the new documents it has received “show that Harvard failed to discipline the overwhelming majority of those involved in the protests, and none of those found responsible for the spring encampment were suspended.”

Additionally, the committee claims that the Ivy League institution’s “abysmal follow-through” after student protesters committed various campus violations raises “serious questions about administrators’ tolerance of antisemitic, anti-American protests that broke University rules and created significant disruptions.”

[RELATED: Anti-Israel incidents surged 477 percent on US campuses after Oct. 7 attacks, ADL reports]

Last month, Harvard reinstated an anti-Israel student group, the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee, allowing it to operate again after a five-month suspension. Members of the group violated the school’s protest guidelines after they organized an anti-Israel encampment on campus in the spring.

Due to fears of anti-Semitism on campus, Harvard Chabad hosted a UFC fighter in September to help Jewish students learn self-defense skills.

Campus Reform has contacted Harvard University and Rep. Virginia Foxx for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.