Rep. Ogles calls on Ed Dept to investigate Christian college over 'clever scheme' to keep DEI alive

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) is calling for a federal investigation into Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, over allegations the Christian institution is evading federal rules by disguising its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs under a new name.

In a letter to Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Ogles referenced leaked video footage allegedly showing a Belmont official discussing the school’s plan to rename its DEI office as “Hope, Unity, and Belonging” (HUB) to comply with federal restrictions without ending the programs.

”President Trump has rightly demanded that all colleges and universities dismantle their DEI cartel or risk losing federal funding,” Ogles wrote on X. “So why are Belmont officials on camera bragging about their ‘clever’ scheme to simply rename their DEI offices and keep pushing the same agenda?”

Ogles called the move deceptive and potentially in violation of Executive Order 14173 and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. He requested a compliance review, guidance on DEI rebranding, and a report to Congress on similar efforts across federal institutions.

Belmont responded by denying the accusations and distancing itself from the staff member in the video.

”We are deeply saddened that these videos portray Belmont as having a ‘shadow operation’ as nothing could be further from the truth,” a spokesperson told WKRN-TV. ”The employee in this video was not authorized to represent the University on these topics nor speak on behalf of Belmont as an institution.”

The spokesperson said the HUB was established in 2022 to “inspire the campus community to fully live in light of Christ’s resurrection.”



