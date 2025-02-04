Rep. Roy introduce pro-life bill aimed at colleges propping up abortion access

Congressman Chip Roy of Texas recently introduced legislation to stop universities from supporting access to abortion using taxpayer dollars.

In a Jan. 22 press release detailing his reasons for introducing the Protecting Lives on College Campuses Act, Roy stressed that the existing policies surrounding college access to abortion use public funding in ways that are both fiscally and medically irresponsible.

“The American people should not be forced to fund the destruction of innocent life through DIY abortions with their hard-earned tax money to begin with,” Roy stated. “We especially should not be funding colleges that dole these dangerous pills out to students to use in their dorms without medical supervision.”

“The abortion industry doesn’t care about patients; it cares about profits,” he continued. “We need to push back hard against their radical push for abortion anywhere, at any time for any reason, and doing that starts here with the Protecting Lives on College Campuses Act.”

The bill would prohibit the federal government from allocating any funding, “directly or indirectly,” to any colleges or university that “hosts or is affiliated with any school-based service site that 7 provides abortion drugs or abortions to students of the 8 institution or to employees of the institution or site.”

Roy’s bill currently has more than a dozen co-sponsors in the House of Representatives, including fellow Texans Dan Crenshaw, Randy Weber, and Brandon Gill.

Several conservative advocacy groups and civil rights organizations have also voiced support for the bill, including the American Principles Project, a non-profit organization that describes itself as the “premier national organization engaging directly in campaigns and advocacy on behalf of the family.”

American Principles Project President Terry Schilling called on Republican lawmakers in the House and Senate to take all measures necessary to pass the bill, stressing its importance for upholding life and family values.

“I want to thank Congressman Chip Roy for introducing this important legislation and taking a principled stand for life and for the family. Let’s be clear: taxpayer dollars should never be going toward the Left’s anti-life, anti-family agenda,” Schilling stated in Roy’s press release. “We encourage all Republicans to support this effort and do whatever it takes to make it law.”

Executive Director Wade Miller of Citizens for Renewing America, voiced similar sentiments, emphasizing the value of protecting innocent lives.

“The American taxpayer should not be forced to subsidize institutions of higher education that promote and facilitate the ending of innocent human life,” Miller stated. “Thankfully, Rep. Chip Roy continues to lead from the front by advancing pro-life policies with bills like this, which are designed to mitigate the ongoing abuse and misuse of our tax dollars.”