Rep. Tim Walberg appointed to chair House Committee on Education, Workforce

Michigan Republican Tim Walberg was recently appointed as chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce for the 119th Congress, replacing long-time chair Virginia Foxx (R-NC) who chose to step down from the position.

Following his appointment, Walberg published a press release in which he expressed his gratitude for being selected and highlighted his plans to make steps towards doing away with government inefficiencies and bolster the American workforce.

“Having served under three Republican chairs of this committee, I understand both the privilege and responsibility now entrusted to me,” Walberg said. “We have a unique opportunity to make substantive reforms to empower parents, incentivize workforce training, improve government efficiency, and unburden American innovators and job creators. The American people have given us a mandate to enact meaningful change and ensure future generations will succeed.”

Walberg also stressed the importance of fighting against anti-Semitism and promoting campus safety.

“We have significant work ahead of us, from enshrining protections for parents to continuing to protect Jewish students on college campuses to rights providing more opportunity and flexibility to American workers,” he said. “Freedom, opportunity, and fairness will guide our work as we deliver results for America. Let’s get to work!”

Walberg’s views on education center around the importance of colleges and universities to the job market. In an interview with Politico, he stressed the importance of increasing students’ job preparedness upon graduating.

“I’ve always felt that education is primarily for one purpose: to get people prepared for a job,” Walberg said. “If we don’t have a good workforce, we don’t have a strong country.”

Rep. Foxx praised the committee’s decision to appoint Walberg, expressing optimism regarding his potential as a leader and reformer.

“I am excited to see [Walberg] step into this leadership role,” Foxx stated in a press release. “Tim has been a lifelong fighter for education and literacy and truly believes in helping every American reach their God-given potential. I have no doubt that he’ll hit the ground running and will work tirelessly to ensure students have the opportunity to learn and workers have the ability to succeed.”

Walberg’s previous efforts to reform education policy include voicing a strong opposition to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona’s attempts to expand eligibility for TRIO, an education assistance program, to illegal immigrants. In an open letter to Cardona, Walberg and five other House Republicans stressed the importance of conserving these resources for low-income American citizens.

“The Department argues that TRIO programs have ‘limited resources,’ the letter noted. “Expanding the number of eligible students means that more students will compete for the same amount of resources, resulting in fewer resources distributed to low-income American citizens who are currently TRIO eligible.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Rep. Walberg for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.