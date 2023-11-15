REPORT: UMich math students use campus property to blame Israel for Oct. 7 attack

November 15, 2023, 9:36 am ET

The X account StopAntisemitism has identified University of Michigan graduate students Teresa Yu, Daniel Maes, Brian Chen, Dylan Cordaro, Katja Vassilev, Oliver Knitter, and Max Lahn as the students who taped an anti-Semitic leaflet to their door.

University of Michigan graduate students post a leaflet on their door blaming Israel for the massacre it endured on October 7th at the hands of Hamas terrorists.



- Teresa Yu

- Daniel Maes

- Brian Chen

- Dylan Cordaro

- Katja Vassilev

- Oliver Knitter

- Max Lahn



We have no… pic.twitter.com/WgG6uWNXxh — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) November 14, 2023

The students posted “a leaflet on their door blaming Israel for the massacre it endured on October 7th at the hands of Hamas terrorists,” StopAntisemitism reports.

Campus Reform searched the students online to confirm their affiliation with the University of Michigan.

Teresa Yu is getting her PhD in Math. Her biography identifies Andrew Snowden as her advisor.

Daniel Maes is a fellow at the university and is pursuing a PhD in Applied & Interdisciplinary Math.

Brian Chen is a fifth-year PhD student in Applied Mathematics, according to his profile.

Dylan Cordaro is also pursuing a PhD in math.

Katja Vassilev’s LinkedIn profile identifies her as a graduate student at the University of Michigan.

Oliver Knitter’s LinkedIn and university biography identify him as a PhD candidate in the Applied Math program.

Max Lahn, who has “they/them pronouns” appears to be a fourth-year PhD math student.

Follow Campus Reform’s continuing coverage of pro-Hamas activism on college campuses.