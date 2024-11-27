Reps. Foxx, Gottheimer introduce bill to cut off taxpayer funds from schools that boycott Israel

New legislation in the House would target institutions of higher education that use “commercial boycotts” against Israel.

The bill, called the “Protect Economic Freedom Act,” was introduced Tuesday by Chairwoman of the Education and the Workforce Committee Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) and by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.)

The Protect Economic Freedom Act states that any college or university “that participates in any program under title IV shall certify to the Secretary that the institution will not engage in a nonexpressive commercial boycott of Israel.”



“Nonexpressive commercial boycott of Israel,” according to the legislation, constitutes “a commercial action (including engaging in refusals to deal and terminating business activities) that is intended to limit commercial relations with Israel or persons or entities doing business in Israel or in Israeli-controlled territories.”

Title IV of the Higher Education Act “authorizes the federal government’s major student financial aid programs.”



Foxx said: “Enough is enough. Appeasing the antisemitic mobs on college campuses threatens the safety of Jewish students and faculty and it undermines the relationship between the U.S. and one of our strongest allies. If an institution is going to capitulate to the BDS [Boycott, Divest, Sanctions] movement, there will be consequences – starting with the Protect Economic Freedom Act.”

Gottheimer also criticized BDS, saying: “The goal of the antisemitic BDS movement is to annihilate the democratic State of Israel, America’s critical ally in the global fight against terror.”

The BDS movement has faced severe and widespread criticism for promoting what has been widely criticized as anti-Semitism. The Anti-Defamation League warns that BDS uses terms that “demonize the Jewish state and those who support its existence.”

Anti-Israel activists frequently call for their colleges and universities to boycott the Jewish state.

A student council at the City University of New York recently issued a “Five Demands for Palestine” resolution declaring a boycott of certain Israeli companies, as well as American corporations that have ties to Israel, such as McDonald’s and Starbucks.



The Education and the Workforce Committee’s press release announcing the legislation states that “engaging in commercial boycotts undermines the U.S.-Israel relationship and appeases antisemitic mobs” and harms “economic partnerships.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Reps. Foxx and Gottheimer for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.