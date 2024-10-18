Republican senators call for answers from AG Garland, FBI director Wray about potential SJP ties to Hamas, Iran

Four Republican Senators have sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray calling for an investigation to determine whether Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapters “should register as foreign agents” under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The letter, published on Oct. 8, was sent by Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Tim Scott (R-S.C.).



The four Republican lawmakers noted that the National SJP — which has hundreds of local chapters at college and university campuses— has potential ties to the terrorist group, Hamas. They urged the Department of Justice and FBI to determine “whether NSJP and SJP chapters should register as foreign agents under FARA and the extent of Hamas and Iran’s potential involvement.”

FARA, a law that was signed in 1938, requires those who are “engaged in political activities or other activities specified under the statute” to reveal whether they are working for foreign governments or other foreign entities. The law “provides important transparency and accountability for the American people about foreign interests seeking to influence our political process and public opinion,” the senators wrote.

The senators noted that “[s]everal dozen SJP chapters across the U.S. voiced their support for the [Oct. 7] attacks, and some claimed they are part of a liberation movement.”

They also specifically highlighted the “violent criminal activity [that] erupted” in the Spring semester, “whose participants include students reportedly supported by NSJP and SJP Chapters.” They wrote that the “violence effectively shut down college campuses and chased Jewish students away from their schools for the remainder of the semester,” and noted “[p]ublic reporting and lawsuits suggest” that the SJP has acted as a propaganda organ in support of Hamas.

The legislators also pointed out that the NSJP is supported by American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), an organization that was created by the former heads of groups that were “implicated by the U.S. government between 2001 and 2011 for financing Hamas.”

AMP, as the letter points out, has been accused of sharing “leadership, connection, and resources with terrorist-linked organizations.”

The senators also raised concerns regarding Iran, which “directly provides support to Hamas.” They cited a statement by the Director of National Intelligence, who said that “Iranian government actors have sought to opportunistically take advantage of ongoing protests regarding the war in Gaza,” and wrote that “[t]hese reported links pose serious questions and concerns regarding whether—and to what extent—Hamas and Iran have infiltrated U.S. college campuses across the United States.”

“The introduction of hostile foreign adversaries into domestic political discussion is especially of issue when it is fueling an alarming rise in antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment,” they warned.

The senators concluded by asking Garland and Wray to respond to several questions, including inquiries regarding what actions their respective agencies have taken to verify “whether NSJP and SJP chapters should register under FARA” and “whether NSJP or associated individuals have committed violations under FARA-related statutes.”

The senators asked the DOJ and FBI to respond by Tuesday.

The DOJ declined to comment on the story in response to a Campus Reform request for comment.

Campus Reform contacted Sens. Grassley, Ernst, Cruz, and Scott, as well as the NSJP and the FBI for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.