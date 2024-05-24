Opinion
Republican senators demand IRS investigation of Students for Justice in Palestine sponsor

16 Republican senators sent a letter to Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Daniel Werfel demanding that the agency investigate nonprofits financially supporting the National Students for Justice in Palestine organization.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 24, 2024, 8:00 am ET

The letter, dated May 9, asked the agency to investigate whether nonprofits are supporting terrorism by giving money to National Students for Justice in Palestine, according to The Times of Israel.

“We should not need to remind you of the heinous support NSJP chapters across the country have voiced for Hamas, a US-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization,” the Republican senators wrote in the letter. “That support has exploded at NSJP chapter-led demonstrations in recent weeks.”

Signatories of the letter include Sens. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Lindsey Graham (R-NC), Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz (R-TX), Mitt Romney (R-UT).

[RELATED: BAILED OUT?: LA County Board of Supervisors wants taxpayers to fund legal aid for UCLA pro-Hamas occupiers]

Ernst said in a statement: “The antisemitism that has popped up on college campuses coast to coast is fundamentally un-American.”

“It is clear these organizations should not receive any favors from our government to do Iran-backed Hamas’s bidding on our own shores,” Ernst added.

The letter notes that “Many of [Students for Justice in Palestine’s] campus chapters explicitly endorsed the actions of Hamas.”

[RELATED: UCLA moves classes online after 45 arrested for occupying building, disrupting classes]

For example, the letter states that anti-Israel protesters at Columbia University allegedly chanted “We are Hamas” and ”“Al-Qassam [in reference to the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’s military wing] you make us proud, kill another soldier now!”


