Rick Scott bill would cap foreign student visas, prioritize U.S. applicants

Sen. Rick Scott has proposed legislation to put a cap on student visas and prioritize American citizens at U.S. colleges and universities.

Scott’s website announced the American Students First Act on June 24 and lists key provisions of how the bill intends to benefit students at colleges and universities across the country.

A press release says that the bill will “cap the number of foreign students enrolled in American universities with F and M visas under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program at 10% of a school’s total student body, with a potential waiver opportunity to increase enrollment to 15% for national security reasons.”

F and M visas are issued by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and are distributed to “nonimmigrant students” who enroll into colleges and universities, or technical programs, respectively.

Scott’s website states that due to how “Current law does not limit the number of foreign students who can be enrolled in a university under the program,” his bill will, “prioritize American student admissions at major universities.”

The press release also clarifies that the bill is intended to “stop the exploitation of nations like Communist China in our higher education system.”

The legislation comes amid growing concerns about Chinese nationals at American universities.

Campus Reform previously reported that a Chinese Communist Party agent pretended to be a Stanford student to access research, and that the Department of Justice recently charged three individuals connected to a University of Michigan lab for attempting to smuggle harmful biological material into the U.S.

“The U.S. has world-renowned colleges and universities that students from around the globe aspire to attend, but that cannot come at the expense of opportunities for American students or our national security,” Scott said in a statement.

“My American Students First Act is the next step to ensure taxpayer-funded institutions put American students first, and invest in our nation’s future success instead of selling out to foreign adversaries,” he added.

Campus Reform has contacted Sen. Scott for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.