ROBERTS: My favorite story of the year

In August, a Campus Reform Correspondent Daisy Roser reported that college professors have assigned traditional texts such as Plato and Aristotle with decreasing frequency over time. At the same time, left-wing writers such as Karl Marx Judith Butler, have become far more common on syllabi.

For example, Plato dropped significantly in overall frequency among assigned readings, and Alexis de Tocqueville’s presence in syllabi fell sharply over the decade, whereas Butler surpassed William Shakespeare in some measures by 2019.



The article underscores ongoing concerns about what students are taught in college and whether curricula are balanced or skewed toward particular political or cultural viewpoints. Critics of such shifts suggest that college instruction increasingly prioritizes contemporary ideological perspectives over the classical canon that once formed the foundation of higher education curricula.

Editorials and op-eds reflect the opinion of the authors and not necessarily that of Campus Reform or the Leadership Institute.