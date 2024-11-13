Roosevelt University president apologizes after saying he was 'discouraged' and 'disheartened' by people who voted for Trump: EXCLUSIVE

Email sent by Roosevelt University President Ali Malekzadeh

An email blast sent by Roosevelt University’s president expressed being “disheartened” by Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election and suggested his voters favor promoting ‘fear’ and ‘divisiness’.

Campus Reform obtained the email sent by Roosevelt University President Ali Malekzadeh stating, “Like many of you, I am discouraged by the final results,” he wrote.

Malekzadeh wrote, “I am disheartened that many voters selected a candidate who casts aside unity and empathy in favor of divisiveness and fear. However, we must be steadfast in our efforts towards progressive change.”

A student at Roosevelt University told Campus Reform he believed Trump was the better presidential choice this election and may have voted for him if he had American citizenship. This student asked to remain anonymous due to concerns of the possibility his political opinion may “damage [his] employment opportunities”

”It’s important for university leaders to foster environments where all students feel represented, regardless of political leanings,” the student told Campus Reform. “Educational spaces benefit when leadership encourages open dialogue without taking sides in a way that could feel alienating to some,” the student told Campus Reform.

“There is an alarming trend away from what I believe makes America so unique in this world: our ability to welcome new immigrants and perspectives, our optimism to look forward instead of romanticizing the past, and a desire to reinforce democratic norms instead of tearing them down,” Malekzadeh’s email reads.

Shortly after Campus Reform contacted Malekzadeh for comment, another mass-email was sent to students apologizing for making students ‘feel unwelcome’ in his previous email.

Malekzadeh restated Roosevelt’s commitment to ‘social justice and diversity’ and the importance of respecting others, “regardless of differing views.”

”I received feedback from some members of our community that my last communique regarding the election made them feel unwelcome. I deeply apologize,” Malekzadeh wrote in the follow-up email. “Our University’s commitment to social justice and diversity remains unwavering, and it’s essential that all members feel valued and respected, regardless of differing views. Let me reaffirm my personal commitment to practice our cherished values and urge all of us to do the same. We must work together to create the future that we want for ourselves, our family and our community.”

The Chicago institution is popularly known for its commitment to “social justice” with President Malekzadeh even being the host of the campus “And Justice For All Podcast” aimed at exploring the relationship between education and justice, and the transformative power of inclusive education.”

The email by Malekzadeh assures that Roosevelt is a “safe environment for all,” and links to resources for students following the election such as “election debriefs and calm spaces.”

“There will be many opportunities in the coming months to advocate for equality. Let’s work together to stay positive, support one another and continue to work to advocate for our American democracy,” the email reads.

Campus Reform has contacted Roosevelt University and Ali Malekzadeh for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.