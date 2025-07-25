Rubio targets Harvard’s visa program over national security concerns

The U.S. State Department launched an investigation Wednesday into Harvard University’s participation in the Exchange Visitor Program, citing concerns over transparency and national security.

The probe, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will assess whether Harvard remains eligible to continue sponsoring foreign students, scholars, and faculty under the J-1 program.

“The American people have a right to expect their universities to uphold national security, comply with the law, and provide safe environments for all students,” Sec. Rubio wrote in a press release.

Rubio framed the investigation as part of an effort to ensure “programs do not run contrary to our nation’s interests,” amid mounting scrutiny of Harvard’s failures to uphold federal standards in disclosing information related to foreign students and foreign funding.

The White House warns that the Student Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) raises serious national security concerns, particularly with China.

“Our adversaries, including the People’s Republic of China, try to take advantage of American higher education by exploiting the student visa program for improper purposes and by using visiting students to collect information at elite universities in the United States,” a June proclamation from President Donald Trump states.

Harvard was given one week to submit records related to its administration of the program. The State Department may also conduct interviews with exchange visitors and university staff, the Harvard Crimson reports.

If the investigation finds Harvard non-compliant, the institution could potentially lose its ability to sponsor J-1 visas.

The probe comes amid ongoing legal negotiations between the Trump administration and Harvard.

In April, Campus Reform reported that the administration paused $2.2 billion in federal funding as the university refused to comply with transparency requirements tied to foreign funding disclosures and campus antisemitism.

Harvard responded by filing a federal lawsuit, alleging that the administration’s actions are politically motivated. The case is ongoing.

Rubio’s push to investigate Harvard’s visa compliance follows earlier actions by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). In May, DHS revoked the university’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program following violations of federal reporting requirements.

“Visa sponsorship is a privilege, and sponsors whose conduct tarnishes our nation’s interests will lose that privilege,” Sec. Rubio wrote on X.

