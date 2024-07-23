Rutgers prof after Trump assassination attempt: 'Let's hope today's events inspire others': EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE: A professor at Rutgers University posted to Facebook after someone tried to kill former President Donald Trump, writing “Let’s hope today’s events inspire others.”

A source provided Campus Reform with the Facebook posts, which were made by Rutgers University Writing Program Assistant Teaching Professor Tracy Budd in the hours after someone tried to assassinate Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

”Let’s hope today’s events inspire others,” Budd said in one post.

”They shot his wig. Sad,” Budd wrote in another.

[RELATED: Carnegie Mellon University prof says Trump assassination attempt was ‘staged’ like ‘stupid Tubi movie set’]

Budd’s Facebook is set to private, but her cover picture contains a poster at a protest that read: “Capitalism will kill us all. Gender is fake. Eat garbage. Be free.”

Budd is also the editor of Dialogues@RU, an undergraduate research journal, “which teaches students the crucial skills of critical reading and thinking, scholarly research, synthesis, and analytic writing across the disciplines.”

[RELATED: California psychology prof claims Trump took bullet for ‘personal aggrandizement’]

Budd commented on a Facebook post in April and stated she has worked at the Rutgers University Writing Program for 22 years.

Budd isn’t the only professor to make similar comments after the assassination attempt.

Uju Anya, an associate professor of second language acquisition at Carnegie Mellon University, suggested the assassination attempt was staged.

“People dying doesn’t make the attack any less staged. Someone who thought the attack was real could’ve killed others trying to prevent harm. Also, someone could’ve shot the shooter to hide the plot,” associate professor of second language acquisition, Uju Anya, tweeted.

Campus Reform reached out to Budd and Rutgers several times for comment.