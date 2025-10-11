Rutgers professor known as ‘Dr. Antifa’ flees to Europe after petition to remove him

A professor at Rutger’s University in New Brunswick, New Jersey nicknamed “Dr. Antifa” has announced he is relocating to Europe after a student-led petition called for his firing and a series of threats targeted his home.

Mark Bray, an assistant teaching professor and author of “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook,” told students he would move his classes online “for safety reasons,” according to Fox News.

“My situation has gotten worse recently,” Bray wrote in an email. “I received another death threat and a separate threat that included my home address. The University and the authorities have been notified.”

The decision follows a petition launched by the campus chapter of Turning Point USA, which called his employment “a threat to conservative students.”

“We, the students of Rutgers University, are deeply concerned to learn that an outspoken, well-known antifa member, Dr. Mark Bray, is employed by the university,” the petition begins.

“With the current trend of left-wing terrorism, having a prominent leader of the antifa movement on campus is a threat to conservative students on campus,” the petition continues. “Dr. Bray has regularly referred to mainstream conservative figures such as Bill O’reilly [sic] as fascist while he calls for militant actions to be taken against these individuals.”

According to his profile on the Rutgers website, Bray has previously taught classes on anti-fascism, anarchism, communism, and terrorism.

Bray’s “Anti-Fascist Handbook” traces the global history of “anti-fascism” from its roots opposing Mussolini and Hitler to its alleged resurgence against the “alt-right.”

In the book, Bray argues that “antifa” seeks to block fascism before it spreads, not to suppress free speech.

“The University is aware of the Change.org petition regarding Professor Mark Bray and Dr. Bray’s message to his students,” a Rutgers spokesperson told Campus Reform. “We are gathering more information about this evolving situation.”

Campus Reform has previously reported about another Rutgers professor, Todd Wolfson, who has made controversial statements about Charlie Kirk and President Donald Trump.

Wolfson, president of the American Association of University Professors, came under fire for falsely claiming the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s killing was a “right wing kid.”

Screenshots show Wolfson accusing conservatives of hypocrisy before deleting the post.

Wolfson has previously drawn criticism for political statements, including calling JD Vance a “fascist,” urging a halt to U.S. weapons sales to Israel over “scholasticide” in Gaza, and declaring professors should “stand for things” rather than remain neutral.

Campus Reform has contacted Rutgers University and Mark Bray for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.