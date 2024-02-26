Rutgers professor who appeared on panel with Hamas commander set to speak at Harvard

A Rutgers University professor who previously appeared on a panel with a member of Hamas is scheduled to speak at Harvard University.

Noura Erakat, an associate professor of africana studies at Rutgers University, appeared in a 2020 online workshop with Ghazi Hamad, who is a senior Hamas leader. The event was hosted by the Masarat Center, a Palestinian organization, according to the New York Post, which viewed the post before it was deleted.

Erakat is scheduled to speak at an event hosted by the Harvard Center for Middle Eastern Studies on March 4 titled “We Charge Genocide: The Potential and Limits of International Law.”

During a Nov. 23 MSNBC appearance, Erakat argued that the fight to “free Palestine” would actually help Jews.

”Many of us who are fighting to free Palestine are fighting for all people’s freedom, including for Jewish liberation, which we see as part and parcel of our human emancipation,” Erakat said.

Antisemite Noura Erakat proudly participated on a panel with senior Hamas commander Ghazi Hamad who promised “a million more October 7th.” So naturally, she is speaking at Harvard on Monday. Harvard has never treated any other minority group with such hate as it does to its Jews pic.twitter.com/3bJfCa4MeC — Shabbos Kestenbaum (@ShabbosK) February 25, 2024

According to the New York Post, Erakat said during a November pro-Palestine rally in Washington, D.C. that Israel is on a “depraved pursuit of wealth and privilege.”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) slammed Rutgers in a comment to the outlet.

“Rutgers’ continued promotion of notorious antisemites increases the spread of hate speech and the possibility of violence and harassment on campus,” Gottheimer said. “While differing views are a crucial part of building cultural understanding, universities cannot provide a bully pulpit for those who seek to divide and spew hate.”

In addition to the Harvard event, Erakat held a lecture at Rutgers on Feb. 21 that was sponsored by the university’s Center For Security, Race and Rights.

TODAY @ 12: Rutgers Lecture on Law & Palestine with Noura Erakat!



Dive into a thought-provoking discussion on “Justice for Some: Law and the Question of Palestine” and unravel the complex interplay of law and politics in the fight for freedom.



RSVP: https://t.co/FjUAv5xVSw pic.twitter.com/LVhZ49qNqt — Center For Security, Race and Rights (@RUCSRR) February 21, 2024





Notably, Rutgers is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for its handling of anti-Semitism.

Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans, are investigating the Rutgers Center For Security, Race and Rights and alleged it promotes anti-Semitism and “terrorist sympathizers.”

Erakat has previously dismissed anti-Semitism accusations and said it is “unfortunate” her pro-Palestine advocacy is “somehow threatening to [other] people.”

A spokesperson for the Canary Mission told Campus Reform that Erakat should be fired.

“Rutgers University employs an antisemite who keeps company with a Hamas commander. The continued employment of Noura Erekat by Rutgers undermines their supposed commitment to combating antisemitism,” the organization said. “Canary Mission calls on Rutgers to fire Noura Erekat and take a decisive stand against Antisemitism. Harvard hosting Noura Erekat is yet another example of the once great institutions failure in the face of standing up to antisemitism.”

Campus Reform reached out to Harvard, Rutgers, and Erakat for comment.