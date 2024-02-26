Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Rutgers professor who appeared on panel with Hamas commander set to speak at Harvard

​A Rutgers University professor who previously appeared on a panel with a member of Hamas is scheduled to speak at Harvard University.

Trending
1
Something's got to give when it comes to rising tuition– Universities must reprioritize
By Michael Duke 
2
Google's 'woke' AI image fiasco follows years of revisionist history in academia
By Elad Vaida 
3
Stanford students to stage sit-in at Starbucks to protest Israel: 'Pledge to BDS'
By Adam Sabes 
4
91% of small business owners say colleges are giving students 'unrealistic expectations…
By Adam Sabes 
5
Police suspend criminal investigation into SFSU students who tried to hold Riley Gaines…
By Adam Sabes 
6
‘My gender is Black’ -- Texas State textbook full of leftist insanity: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS
By Virginia King '27
Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
February 26, 2024, 11:48 am ET

A Rutgers University professor who previously appeared on a panel with a member of Hamas is scheduled to speak at Harvard University.

Noura Erakat, an associate professor of africana studies at Rutgers University, appeared in a 2020 online workshop with Ghazi Hamad, who is a senior Hamas leader. The event was hosted by the Masarat Center, a Palestinian organization, according to the New York Post, which viewed the post before it was deleted.

Erakat is scheduled to speak at an event hosted by the Harvard Center for Middle Eastern Studies on March 4 titled “We Charge Genocide: The Potential and Limits of International Law.”

During a Nov. 23 MSNBC appearance, Erakat argued that the fight to “free Palestine” would actually help Jews.

”Many of us who are fighting to free Palestine are fighting for all people’s freedom, including for Jewish liberation, which we see as part and parcel of our human emancipation,” Erakat said.

According to the New York Post, Erakat said during a November pro-Palestine rally in Washington, D.C. that Israel is on a “depraved pursuit of wealth and privilege.”

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) slammed Rutgers in a comment to the outlet.

“Rutgers’ continued promotion of notorious antisemites increases the spread of hate speech and the possibility of violence and harassment on campus,” Gottheimer said. “While differing views are a crucial part of building cultural understanding, universities cannot provide a bully pulpit for those who seek to divide and spew hate.”

In addition to the Harvard event, Erakat held a lecture at Rutgers on Feb. 21 that was sponsored by the university’s Center For Security, Race and Rights.


Notably, Rutgers is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for its handling of anti-Semitism.

Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans, are investigating the Rutgers Center For Security, Race and Rights and alleged it promotes anti-Semitism and “terrorist sympathizers.”

Erakat has previously dismissed anti-Semitism accusations and said it is “unfortunate” her pro-Palestine advocacy is “somehow threatening to [other] people.”

A spokesperson for the Canary Mission told Campus Reform that Erakat should be fired.

“Rutgers University employs an antisemite who keeps company with a Hamas commander. The continued employment of Noura Erekat by Rutgers undermines their supposed commitment to combating antisemitism,” the organization said. “Canary Mission calls on Rutgers to fire Noura Erekat and take a decisive stand against Antisemitism. Harvard hosting Noura Erekat is yet another example of the once great institutions failure in the face of standing up to antisemitism.”

Campus Reform reached out to Harvard, Rutgers, and Erakat for comment.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this