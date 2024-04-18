Opinion
Rutgers students hold 'globalize the intifada' press conference, complain about going to class

The Rutgers Students for Justice in Palestine chapter hosted a press conference featuring a poster that read "globalize the intifada."

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
April 18, 2024, 2:27 pm ET

The Rutgers Students for Justice in Palestine chapter hosted a press conference featuring a poster that read “globalize the intifada.”

SJP held the press conference on Monday after sharing on Instagram that their “silent walkout” was canceled after being “pressured” by the school’s administration.

The “silent walkout” was part of a “national strike” for Palestine organized by the national chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

At the press conference, a poster reading “Globalise the intifada” could be seen on the podium.

[RELATED: Students for Justice in Palestine plan ‘national strike,’ pledge to avoid work, school, and spending]

The protest was part of a protest dubbed as “Tent State University” organized by the Rutgers Endowment Justice Collective.

At the press conference, a speaker said it’s “truly dystopian” for the university to expect Palestinian students to go to class.

”There is something truly dystopian as a Palestinian Student who stands for the justice of our people to be expected to take exams, attend class, and go about normal when nothing about the treatment of the Rutgers administration has been normal towards us,” the individual said.


The Rutgers Students for Justice in Palestine chapter was suspended for one month in December 2023, as Campus Reform reported.

[RELATED: As American colleges begin cracking down on anti-Semitic events, some California schools let violence go unchecked]

The SJP member also called for students and staff to “refuse business as usual and strike against school or work.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Rutgers for comment.

