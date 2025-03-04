Rutgers University lecturer speaks at webinar hosted by group with ties to Hamas, triggers backlash

Rutgers University in New Jersey faced criticism after one of its lecturers spoke at a webinar hosted by a controversial group with ties to the terror organization, Hamas.



Hamid Abdeljaber, a part time lecturer with Rutgers University’s Middle Eastern Studies Program, spoke at an online webinar that aired on Feb. 19, titled: “UNRWA after the ban law and the arrival of Trump,” according to Jewish Insider.

Association 302 for Palestinian Refugees, which is led by Ali Hweidi, an activist with ties to Hamas, hosted the webinar at which Abdeljaber spoke, Jewish Insider wrote.

[RELATED: UC Berkeley hosted event denying Hamas terrorists’ sexual assault of Israeli women]

During the webinar, Abdeljaber blamed Zionists of trying to take over the United Nations, stating: “Consequently, many agencies, programs and funds inside the United Nations were controlled … converting some other organizations or programs or websites for the benefit of the Zionist entity,” the Insider reported.

“Zionist entity” is a term frequently applied by anti-Israel activists to the state of Israel to try to delegitimize it.

Abdeljaber has also written for Al Quds Al Arabi, a London-based Arabic publication that calls itself “one of the most widely circulated Arabic newspapers.” He wrote an article for the paper praising what he called Hamas’s “strength, steadfastness and adherence to their dignity, even if that entails a price to be paid,” the Insider wrote.

Al Quds Al Arabi was also previously criticized for publishing “blatantly Antisemitic cartoons,” according to the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis.

[RELATED: Barnard College professor expresses support for anti-Israel activists who attacked and hospitalized school worker]

Abdeljaber’s webinar appearance has attracted negative attention.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) said: “It’s outrageous that yet another Rutgers faculty member, Hamid Abdeljaber, spoke on an antisemitic webinar tied to Hamas, a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization. Not only did Hamid defend Hamas as part of a so-called ‘resistance,’ but he also celebrated its actions while promoting harmful antisemitic tropes and false narratives.”

“Rutgers University must not tolerate faculty members spewing vile antisemitism or conspiracy theories about the Jewish community,” he continued.

Campus Reform has contacted Rutgers University, Abdeljaber, and Gottheimer for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.