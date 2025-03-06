Saint Paul College president reaffirms school's support for DEI during welcome address

The president of Saint Paul College in Minnesota recently delivered a pro-DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) speech, reaffirming the institution’s support for DEI initiatives.

During the community college’s “Professional Development Day” on Feb. 18, President Deidra Peaslee gave an address, titled, “A Welcome for Uncertain Times.”

Peaslee noted that, “We live in a changing and uncertain world and it feels like everything is changing all at once.”

“The thread connecting all of them, the thing that got us through, was how we responded: in alignment with our mission, vision, and values,” she added. “That’s our anchor. That’s what keeps us grounded to do the work of educating the most diverse student community in Minnesota.”

[RELATED: UNC removes DEI course requirements after Trump’s executive orders]

Peaslee also spoke about a program at the college, called, “Vision 2028.”

Vision 2028 is described on Saint Paul College’s website as part of the university’s “Strategic Planning,” which focuses on “relentlessly [pursuing] our goals and uphold our commitment to racial equity, vibrant communities, and thriving economies.”

Peaslee stated that Vision 2028 “reminds us that our work is not just about education.”

“It’s about building a more just and equitable future for everyone,” she said. “It’s about empowering individuals, strengthening families, and enriching our entire community.”

“It’s for [students] that we strive for excellence, for them that we champion equity, and for them that we must constantly adapt and innovate,” she noted.

[RELATED: University of Akron halts ‘Rethinking Race’ forum due to anti-DEI executive order]

According to the college website, the school’s efforts to create an “an inclusive community of diverse learners” resulted “following the murder of George Floyd.”

The Saint Paul College “values” web page states that the school uses “anti-racism, trauma-informed practices that work to eliminate racism and increase access and opportunity for all.”

Campus Reform has contacted Saint Paul College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.