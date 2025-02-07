Salem State leans into DEI, transgender ideology, and illegal immigration in wake of Trump presidency: EXCLUSIVE

A public university in Salem, Massachusetts has sent out a series of emails detailing the institution’s support for various leftist causes such as LGBT ideology and illegal immigrant student protections in the wake of President Trump’s return to office.

On Jan. 22, just two days after Trump was sworn-in, Salem State University Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Christopher Macdonald-Dennis emailed the student body about “Moving Forward Together” amid the ongoing changes in Washington, D.C.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Emails reveal university president ‘struggled with supporting free speech’ for Christian activist’s appearances on campus]

”While the unknown can be quite unsettling, please know that we remain there for each of our community members regardless of their identity,” the official wrote. “Whatever is happening outside of our campus, we remain committed to the principles of inclusion and belonging here at Salem State.”

The email also featured various DEI-based (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) resources, and noted that Salem State would “partner with our state university sister schools” and monitor potential impacts to the university as a result of Trump’s new executive orders.





A separate email from university General Counsel Rita Colucci on Jan. 29 lists Salem State policies relating to law enforcement and immigration law.

”University police do not have the authority to enforce civil immigration law,” Colucci assured students. She listed various measures that campus police are not permitted to perform, such as “[stopping] or [detaining] individuals solely for the purpose of enforcing civil immigration matters, such as suspicion of undocumented status.”

Colucci shared links to various “helpful” immigration resources, such as the Massachusetts Immigrant and Refugee Advocacy Coalition, the National Immigration Law Center, United We Dream and Greater Boston Legal Services.





[RELATED: Salem State Lavender Graduation will symbolize ‘visibility and progress’ for LGBT grads]

Salem State has provided students with other updated resources, including an official “Know Your Rights” guidelines for interacting with ICE (Immigration Customs Enforcement), “Immigration Resources” and “Gender, Sexuality and Reproductive Health Resources.”









Students have also provided with a comprehensive “LGBTQIAP+ Awareness & Authentic Allyship” powerpoint, that features extensive LGBT-based terminology and LGBT activist history.



