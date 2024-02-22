Sanford pro-Palestine group plans to 'flood' Biden fundraiser: 'Disrupt and Occupy'

A Stanford University student group is planning to “flood” President Biden’s fundraiser in Los Altos, California.

Stanford Sit in to Stop Genocide announced the protest in an Instagram story, writing it would “disrupt & occupy” the event on Thursday at 2 p.m., instructing people to meet to begin a “car caravan.”

”Genocide Joe in Los Altos,” the post states. “Flood the fundraiser.”

As reported by Campus Reform, Stanford Sit-in to Stop Genocide staged a sit-in on campus for 120 days, which ended on Feb. 17.

Stanford Sit-in to Stop Genocide posted a screenshot of a letter from the school’s administration on Feb. 13, stating administration will hold meetings on the group’s demands if they end the sit-in on Friday at 8 p.m.

During those meetings, Stanford administrators held two negotiation sessions and agreed to four demands from the group, according to the Stanford Daily. It’s unclear which demands the university has agreed to. Campus Reform has reached out to the university for clarification.

Organizers for the sit-in told the outlet that Stanford President Richard Saller and Provost Jenny Martinez both agreed to “deliberate about coordinating with Palestinian students to release a statement about their experiences over the past four months.”

Stanford Sit-in to Stop Genocide has demanded that the university call for an “immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” provide resources for Palestinian students on campus, identify how the university’s research and teaching environments are “biased against Palestinians,” commit to the boycott, divest, and sanction movement, and create 5 student seats on the Special Committee on Investment Responsibility.



