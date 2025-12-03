School board may reject bill to deny public education to undocumented students

The Knox County Board of Education is expected to vote on a resolution Dec. 4 opposing a proposed Tennessee bill that would require public schools to verify the immigration status of students before enrollment.

The legislation seeks to challenge the 1982 Supreme Court ruling Plyler v. Doe, which prohibits states from denying public education to children in the United States illegally. If passed, the bill would require school districts and charter schools to confirm students’ legal presence in the U.S. or else charge tuition or deny admission.

[RELATED: DOJ targets California law that gives illegal aliens lower tuition rates than American students]

The proposal has drawn national attention according to the Knoxville News Sentinel, with opponents warning it would increase legal liabilities for schools, burden administrators, and disrupt instruction. The resolution introduced by board members Katherine Bike and Anne Templeton argues the mandate would divert attention and resources from schools’ primary focus: education.

At a Dec. 1 board work session, members agreed to merge separate drafts of the resolution into a unified version titled “Free Education for All Children.”

The resolution urges state lawmakers to reject any legislation requiring immigration checks, emphasizing that public schools are constitutionally obligated to serve all children regardless of legal status.

Community members and advocacy groups mobilized ahead of the vote. A coalition of local religious leaders, immigration activists, teachers, and students organized a public vigil, urging the board to take a stand against what they view as an attempt to exclude children based on their immigration background.

[RELATED: Northwestern helps illegal alien students access employment, health care, scholarships, and more]

A small crowd gathered to show support for the resolution, with many warning that the proposed legislation would lead to confusion, strain resources, and stigmatize immigrant families. During the board meeting, many individuals made public comments in support of the resolution.

The state bill’s sponsors have acknowledged that they expect legal challenges if it becomes law, signaling an intention to provoke a judicial review of the Plyler precedent. The bill has already passed several committees and a Senate vote but stalled in a House subcommittee.



