Self-professed ‘Big Lefty’ prof at Louisiana State University goes on vulgar rant against Trump, Landry, gets barred from class

A Louisiana State University professor who launched into a profanity-laden rant against President Donald Trump and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has triggered a legal battle over whether or not he will be barred from teaching.

Louisiana State University Law Professor Ken Levy made controversial comments on Jan. 14, the transcripts of which were published by The Advocate.

He warned his students not to record him, and warned anyone who did so he could “put [them] in jail.”

Levy said: “I, frankly, like, forward my s*** to the governor. Like, I generally don’t have a problem. I would love to become a national celebrity based on what I said in this class. Like, f*** the governor.”

The professor also called himself a “big lefty” and expressed his dismay over President Trump’s elections victory: “The other thing I will just tell you is, um, you probably heard I’m a big lefty, OK. I’m a big Democrat. Um, I’ve, I’ve been, I was devasted [sic] by, I couldn’t believe that f***r won.”

He continued, targeting students who support Trump: “Those of you who like him, I don’t give a s***. You can now, you’re already getting ready to send your evaluations: ‘I don’t need his political commentary.’ No, you need my political commentary. You above all others need my political commentary.”

Following these comments, Louisiana State University suspended Levy from teaching, triggering a series of legal battles between the school and local judges.

Judge Tarvald Anthony Smith of Louisiana’s 19th Judicial District Court determined on Feb. 11 that Levy can resume his teaching duties.

That decision, however, has been overturned on Feb. 20 by the state’s First Circuit Court of Appeal, which upheld Louisiana State University’s right to keep Levy away from the classroom, at least for the moment.

Levy claims he was only joking when he made his condemnations of Trump, Landry, and his own students.

