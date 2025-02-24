Sen. Ted Cruz publishes database showing NSF spent $2 billion to promote DEI, ‘neo-Marxist class warfare propaganda’

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, recently released a database uncovering $2 billion spent by the National Science Foundation (NSF) on “questionable projects.”

The database lists more than 3,400 grants “totaling more than $2.05 billion in federal funding awarded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) during the Biden-Harris administration.” This funding that supported “questionable projects that promoted Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) or advanced neo-Marxist class warfare propaganda.”

[RELATED: One-quarter of NSF grants fund DEI, new report claims]

Cruz praised President Donald Trump’s recent actions and spoke out against the harmful effects of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs.

“Over the past few weeks, the Trump administration has been taking a sledgehammer to the radical left’s woke nonsense. DEI initiatives have poisoned research efforts, eroded confidence in the scientific community, and fueled division among Americans. I am proud to release our investigation’s database, which exposes how the Biden administration weaponized federal agencies to push a far-left ideology,” he said.

The database is available through the Senate Commerce Committee’s press release announcing its publication.

The NSF found itself in controversy several times in 2024 when it was discovered, on multiple occasions, that it poured millions of dollars into initiatives that seemed to deal more with controversial ideologies than they did with actual scientific research.

The NSF, for example, gave $2 million to the Pratt Institute to “fund community programming that increases climate literacy and promotes climate justice.”

[RELATED: Recent aerial catastrophes prompt concerns over DEI in aviation education]

In August, the Foundation awarded $3.2 million to a Yale University professor to create “My Mom, The Scientist,” a documentary covering “the seldom told story of the challenges and untapped potential around African Americans’ participation in the sciences.”

Also in August, the NSF gave $4.5 million to Louisiana State University to establish a “Center for Equity in Faculty Advancement.”

The NSF also handed out $50,000 to Boise State University scholars who want to study “white supremacist extremism.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Sen. Ted Cruz for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.