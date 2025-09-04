Senators warn Jewish life is 'hiding' on campus amid rising anti-Semitism

U.S. Senators John Fetterman and Dave McCormick have urged five of Pennsylvania’s largest universities to take stronger action against anti-Semitism on campus.

In letters sent on Aug. 28, the senators pressed Penn State University, Temple University, the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Pennsylvania, and Lehigh University to allocate resources to protect Jewish students and institutions.

“Since October 7, 2023, when Hamas and its collaborators committed the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, Jewish students have faced unprecedented hostility on university campuses,” the senators wrote.

The senators cited Hillel International’s finding that the 2024–25 school year saw record-high anti-Semitic incidents, including assaults, vandalism, and illegal encampments.

“The 2,334 incidents tracked during this academic year shows a ten-fold increase in antisemitic activity as compared to the 2022-2023 academic year,” Hillel International’s report concluded. “The drastic increase in antisemitic activity has lead to an environment where Jewish students often feel scared and uncertain.”

The senators’ letters noted that Pennsylvania campuses have been no exception. “Chabad houses have been vandalized, entrances to Hillel buildings have been targeted, and Jewish students have been assaulted. To protect the students and faculty they host, many Jewish institutions have been forced to cover the costs of additional security,” the legislators wrote.

The senators also warned that “Jewish students are once again hiding their Judaism,” calling on universities to ensure that “vibrant Jewish life is not compromised or driven into the shadows.”

Penn State communications official Wyatt DuBois confirmed that the school received the letter and stated that the university will respond to the senators directly.

“Penn State remains dedicated to cultivating a safe, respectful, and inclusive environment where all members of our community can thrive,” DuBois added.

Last November, StopAntisemitism reported a 3,000 percent rise in anti-Semitic tips on U.S. campuses, blaming universities for failing to protect Jewish students.

The study found over half experienced anti-Semitism, 40 percent hide their identity, and most feel excluded from DEI programs.

The University of Pennsylvania, in particular, recently removed donor Stephen A. Levin’s name from a $15 million campus building after he withdrew support over anti-Semitism concerns. Levin, a 1967 graduate, said the school is “far from the University” he once attended.

“I want my name removed from the building and no longer want to be associated with Penn,” Levin stated in an open letter. “Penn is an embarrassment not only to the Jewish community but also has lost its luster as a superb Ivy League school.”

Campus Reform has contacted Temple University, the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Pennsylvania, and Lehigh University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.