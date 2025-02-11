‘Sex Con’ at Kalamazoo College features ‘BDSM-101' and ‘Kinky Masquerade'

Students for Reproductive Freedom (SRF), a pro-abortion student group at Kalamazoo College in Michigan, recently hosted its annual “Sex Con,” which involved events discussing specific sexual practices, abortion, and a “Kinky Masquerade.”

The convention, which was held from Feb. 2–Feb. 8, “champions sex education and empowerment,” according to the school website.

“Through workshops, discussions, and expert-led sessions, it fosters a safe and inclusive environment, promoting healthy dialogues on consent, communication, and individual empowerment,” the school advertises.

At least one event, “INclude,” was cancelled “[d]ue to lack of registration,” SRF announced.

Another event was BDSM-101, which featured Planned Parenthood officials teaching students about “BDSM basics and safety.”

Other events included a “Sex Trivia” and a “Community Reflection” to “celebrate Black History Month and hear speakers address the intersection between racism and reproductive justice.”

The “grand finale” of “Sex Con” is a “Kinky Masquerade,” which is an “evening of sexy fun and games, food, and activities dress [sic] up in your sexiest outfit and have fun!” SRF also clarified that “(private parts must be covered).”

SRF is also involved in pro-abortion advocacy work.

On Feb. 1, SRF posted an advertisement for Planned Parenthood, praising the abortion giant and noting that it offers so-called “gender-affirming care,” among other services. SRF also noted that “[t]heir commitment to health equity is, in part, a recognition of racism, gender-based discrimination, white supremacy, ableism, and income inequity in wellness and care services.”

On Feb. 3 the group posted an “open call for abortion stories,” noting: “Planned Parenthood and Kalamazoo College are looking for storytellers to build our Abortion Monologues performance coming in May.”

Campus Reform has contacted Kalamazoo College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.