SLU disciplines YAF students over 9/11 banner supporting US-Israel relations

Saint Louis University (SLU) has charged two individuals in its chapter of the conservative student group Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) with disciplinary actions for a banner that asserted that the United States and Israel have shared values.

The banner showed two 9/11 memorials: one in the United States and the other in Israel, with a caption in the middle reading “Shared Values,” “Remembering 9/11,” and “Tolerance Over Terrorism,” according to YAF.

The banner was part of YAF’s “Never Forget Project” to honor Americans who perished during al-Qaeda’s Sept. 11, 2001 attacks against the United States. YAF has been hosting this project yearly for more than ten years.

“In organizing this 9/11 memorial, I sought to honor the memory of those who perished–people of all faiths, backgrounds, and beliefs–and to recognize the enduring bond between America and Israel, a nation that, like the U.S, stands resolute against terrorism,” SLU YAF student leader Nikolay Remizov said about the project.

“We obtained all the necessary permits,” Remizov continued, “acting with respect for this solemn occasion and the values it represents, and I received no additional instructions or warnings beyond the official permissions granted.”

Yet, despite their intentions, two members of YAF have been sent disciplinary notices by the university administration for the creation of the banner. Specifically, Remizov and SLU YAF Chairman Alessandro Mattina are facing allegations of violating the student code of conduct, according to YAF.

The two students have been invited to a “mandatory” individual hearing to discuss the disciplinary measures. “Based on the information available at the time of our hearing, a determination of responsibility may be made,” a university official wrote to Mattina in a letter.

This is not the first time the SLU administration has shown antipathy to the YAF student group. In 2023, it declined to recognize its YAF chapter citing concerns that it wouldn’t fit a “niche on campus” and would not “promote or engage” with non-conservative students.

“The largest concern that the committee has is that they do not feel like your organization meets the requirement to fulfill a niche on campus,” an SLU official wrote to the YAF applicants.

“Further, the committee was concerned about the overall inclusivity of the organization and felt like your presentation did not make it clear how you would promote or engage with individuals who do not identify as conservative,” the official continued.

Campus Reform has contacted Saint Louis University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.