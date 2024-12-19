Smith College will offer ‘White Supremacy in the Age of Trump’ course in 2025

Smith College in Northampton Massachusetts, is set to continue offering a course titled “White Supremacy in the Age of Trump.”

“This course analyzes the history, prevalence and current manifestations of the white supremacist movement by examining ideological components, tactics and strategies, and its relationship to mainstream politics,” the description reads.

[RELATED: Cornel West goes on unhinged rant against Trump, calls him ‘neofascist gangster’]

“Students research and discuss the relationship between white supremacy and white privilege, and explore how to build a human rights movement to counter the white supremacist movement in the U.S. Students develop analytical writing and research skills while engaging in multiple cultural perspectives. The overall goal is to develop the capacity to understand the range of possible responses to white supremacy, both its legal and extralegal forms,” it continues.

Campus Reform has reported on the course before, which began being offered as early as 2020.

Loretta Ross, an activist who helped coin the term “reproductive justice” for abortion, previously said that ending the life of an unborn baby can be a “joyful experience when achieving reproductive justice through human rights,” as Campus Reform previously reported.

[RELATED: Study co-led by Rutgers shows that DEI initiatives can increase division and hostility]

She also wrote a 2021 article for the leftist site CounterPunch titled “The Nazification of the Republican Party.” She claimed that the “Republican brand as a legitimate political party will be forever associated with far-right ideologies, including neo-Nazis and neo-Confederates,” said that President-elect Donald Trump has promoted a “white supremacist insurrection” for the duration of his first term, and declared that “The term ‘Nazi’ is not even strong enough” for Republicans.

Campus Reform reached out to Smith College and Ross for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.