SOGGY COMMIES: Freezing Harvard students soaked from sprinklers while supporting Hamas. VERY SAD!

Students occupying Harvard Yard apparently did not take their campus irrigation system into account.

According to a post from the Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee, shared by journalist Kassy Akiva on X, the occupiers experienced an unexpected barrage in the wee hours of Thursday morning, leaving tents flooded and activists cold.

[RELATED: Students storm Harvard Yard, erect newest campus Pro-Hamas tent occupation: WATCH]

”BREAKING: SPRINKLERS SET OFF ON STUDENTS AT HARVARD LIBERATED ZONE FOR GAZA SOLIDARITY,” read the post. “SOME TENTS ARE FLOODED AT 4:00 AM IN 32° WEATHER”

Sprinklers went off on the anti-Israel Harvard Gaza encampment this morning. pic.twitter.com/FNuFxLIJ9j — Kassy Akiva (@KassyDillon) April 25, 2024





The Harvard Palestine Solidarity Committee posted a video to Instagram Wednesday in which demonstrators can be seen wildly placing tents and sleeping bags on campus grounds with the sounds of chanting and drums in the background.

[RELATED: Columbia is issuing press passes, but the pro-Hamas occupiers are in charge of journalists’ access: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

BREAKING: Pro-Hamas protesters have executed a takeover of Harvard Yard.



2024’s version of BLM is aimed squarely at Joe Biden and the elite left. This problem isn’t going anywhere for the Democrats... pic.twitter.com/vf9l2bngbL — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 24, 2024





According to The Harvard Crimson, the encampment is primarily to protest a suspension of the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee, as well as to divest from Israel.

Meanwhile, Florida State University is reportedly using its irrigation to its advantage to keep occupiers off its lawn. Video circulating on X shows one student removing a makeshift sprinkler cover, allowing water to continue to soak the lawn.





At my alma mater @FloridaState, they don’t mess around. They told the Pro-Hamas crowd no tents. Turned on the sprinklers on Landis Green. And a hero student made sure that the Hamas make shift sprinkler cover was taken care. #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/8uLa0A2mEL — Jared R. (@FSUNOLE21) April 25, 2024



