Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

SOGGY COMMIES: Princeton bans tents, occupiers wet and cold in makeshift umbrella forts

One protester said that the group is 'vulnerable and unsafe' as they endure rain and drops in temperature.

Trending
1
CHAOS AT FORDHAM: Woman speaks out after protester rips Israeli flag from her hands, says it's 'Baffling': EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

By Michael Duke 

2
TRASH: Humboldt campus occupiers left 8,000 LBS of debris, university says

By Adam Sabes 

3
Theology prof: 'Dear God, please help me to hate White people'

By Ben Zeisloft  

4
College president arrested, accused of turning school into forced labor camp

By Lauren Cooley 

5
Wheaton College's latest LGBT programming includes 'Lavender Graduation'

By Brendan  McDonald '25

6
Dershowitz offers pro bono lawsuit against pro-Hamas protesters and 'everybody involved in hurting Jews'

By Campus Reform 

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 6, 2024, 1:39 pm ET

Anti-Israel encampment protesters at Princeton University complained on social media that the school isn’t allowing them to have tents.

One protester said that the group is ‘vulnerable and unsafe’ as they endure rain and drops in temperature.

[RELATED: CHAOS AT FORDHAM: Woman speaks out after protester rips Israeli flag from her hands, says it’s ‘Baffling’: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

”On the third day of Princeton’s Hunger Strike for Gaza, as the temperatures fall and rain continues, @Princeton admin refuses still to allow our strikers to have tents, leaving them huddled under umbrellas, vulnerable and unsafe. Shameful and cruel,” the individual wrote.



Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this