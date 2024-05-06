SOGGY COMMIES: Princeton bans tents, occupiers wet and cold in makeshift umbrella forts

Anti-Israel encampment protesters at Princeton University complained on social media that the school isn’t allowing them to have tents.

One protester said that the group is ‘vulnerable and unsafe’ as they endure rain and drops in temperature.

”On the third day of Princeton’s Hunger Strike for Gaza, as the temperatures fall and rain continues, @Princeton admin refuses still to allow our strikers to have tents, leaving them huddled under umbrellas, vulnerable and unsafe. Shameful and cruel,” the individual wrote.

On the third day of Princeton's Hunger Strike for Gaza, as the temperatures fall and rain continues, @Princeton admin refuses still to allow our strikers to have tents, leaving them huddled under umbrellas, vulnerable and unsafe. Shameful and cruel. pic.twitter.com/GbYALLcgzN — Aditi (@aditilrao) May 5, 2024








