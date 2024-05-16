Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Sonoma State University president makes boycott deal with protesters, gets put on leave

​The President of Sonoma State University has been suspended after making an agreement with its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter in order to end their encampment.

Trending
1
Cornell president steps down after seven years, becomes latest leader to resign amid Ivy League anti-Semitism epidemic

By Adam Sabes 

2
BAILED OUT?: LA County Board of Supervisors wants taxpayers to fund legal aid for UCLA pro-Hamas occupiers

By Adam Sabes 

3
THAT'S NOT HOW IT WORKS: Princeton pro-Hamas students take turns hunger striking due to 'health concerns'

By Adam Sabes 

4
Northwestern alumni demand university terminate 'collaboration' with Al Jazeera in Qatar: EXCLUSIVE

By Adam Sabes 

5
Harvard FINALLY drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for incoming students

By Adam Sabes 

6
PSYCHO: Masked pro-Hamas activists show up at UMich regents' homes in middle of the night, lay 'fake corpses' on lawn

By Adam Sabes 

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 16, 2024, 4:32 pm ET

The President of Sonoma State University has been suspended after making an agreement with its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter in order to end its encampment.

According to KCRA, California State University system Chancellor Mildred García said Wednesday the agreement was made “without the appropriate approvals.”

[RELATED: PSYCHO: Masked pro-Hamas activists show up at UMich regents’ homes in middle of the night, lay ‘fake corpses’ on lawn]

“For now, because of this insubordination and consequences it has brought upon the system, President Lee has been placed on administrative leave,” García said of Sonoma State University President Ming-Tung “Mike” Lee.

Lee agreed to “disclosure and divestment” of investments affiliated with Israel, an academic boycott of Israel, an institutional statement of ceasefire, and the recognition of Palestinian identity being worked into the curriculum.

[RELATED: BAILED OUT?: LA County Board of Supervisors wants taxpayers to fund legal aid for UCLA pro-Hamas occupiers]

The “Advisory Council of Students for Justice in Palestine” would have been set up as part of the agreement “as a mechanism to ensure SSU administration accountability for all agreements,” according to the university’s statement on Tuesday. 

Lee later apologized for making the agreement, stating “In my attempt to find agreement with one group of students, I marginalized other members of our student population and community. I realize the harm that this has caused, and I take full ownership of it.”

One parent of a Jewish student at the university harshly criticized the deal in comments to the Jewish Journal:

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this