Sonoma State's president was ousted for cutting a deal with anti-Israel protesters. Now, his replacement is taking meetings with them.

The acting president of Sonoma State University in California met with pro-Palestinian protesters after they disrupted the school’s graduation ceremony.

According to the Press Democrat, about 15 protesters raised their painted red hands as well as Palestinian flags during the Sonoma State commencement ceremony on Sunday.

The protesters chanted “Free, free Palestine. Up, up with liberation” after the ceremony ended, according to the outlet.

Following the disruption, Sonoma State University Acting President Nathan Evans met with the protesters for nearly 90 minutes on Monday. These same protesters also created the anti-Israel encampment on campus, which was ended with an apparent agreement between Students for Justice in Palestine and former president Mike Lee.

According to an Instagram post from the Students for Justice in Palestine chapter, during the 90-minute meeting, “students presented their experiences of a hostile Commencement to Dr. Evans, talking about briefing their families, friends, and relatives. Preparing themselves to the increased police presence for commencement.”

Lee was placed on leave and then announced his retirement after California State University system Chancellor Mildred García said that his agreement with Students for Justice in Palestine was made “without the appropriate approvals.”

Lee agreed to “disclosure and divestment” of investments affiliated with Israel, an academic boycott of Israel, an institutional statement of ceasefire, and the recognition of Palestinian identity being worked into the curriculum.

The “Advisory Council of Students for Justice in Palestine” would have been set up as part of the agreement “as a mechanism to ensure SSU administration accountability for all agreements,” according to the university’s statement on Tuesday.

Lee later apologized for making the agreement, stating “In my attempt to find agreement with one group of students, I marginalized other members of our student population and community. I realize the harm that this has caused, and I take full ownership of it.”

It’s unclear if the contract will remain enforceable.



