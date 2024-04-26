SOROS FUNDED, HAMAS APPROVED: Billionaire paying students to organize anti-Israel campus protests nationwide

Organizations linked to billionaire George Soros are quietly paying students to start anti-Israel protests across America.

As noted in a new report from New York Post, the National Students for Justice for Palestine organization is funded by a number of nonprofits that themselves are funded by Soros and others.

At three colleges, US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR), a Soros-funded group, pays “fellows” who start protests on campus.

The Post reports that the USCPR pays up to $7,800 to community-based fellows and between $2,880 and $3,660 for campus-based “fellows.”

Fellows are expected to spend eight hours per week organizing “campaigns led by Palestinian organizations,” and are trained to “rise up, to revolution.”

Since 2017, the USCPR has received at least $300,000 from Soros’ Open Society Foundations. The group has also received $355,000 in funds from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund since 2019.

Former President of the University of Texas Students for Justice in Palestine, Nidaa Lafi, a fellow for the USCPR was spotted at an anti-Israel encampment Wednesday at the University of Texas at Dallas giving a speech and demanding Israel end its war in Gaza.

Lafi was detained in January for blocking the road where President Biden’s motorcade was set to travel for the funeral of the late Democratic Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, whom she used to work for.

Craig Birckhead-Morton, a student at Yale and USCPR fellow, was arrested on Monday and charged with first-degree trespassing when the school’s SJP chapter began an occupation on campus.

Malak Afaneh, co-president of the Berkeley Law Students for Justice in Palestine, is also a USCPR fellow.

Afaneh was among the students who disrupted a dinner for third-year students at the home of Dean Erwin Chemerinsky in early April.

According to the Canary Mission, Afaneh posted a picture to Instagram in June 2022 with the caption “Red kuffiyeh for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine only.”

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine has been designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department.

According to the New York Post, students at the Columbia University encampment are served with delivery pizza, Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, $12.50 sandwiches from Pret a Manger, and more.

The Columbia encampment was organized by Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and Within Our Lifetime.

According to an analysis by the outlet, all three of the organizations received money from groups Soros is linked to.

Soros’ Open Society Foundation has given in total over $20 million to the progressive nonprofit the Tides Foundation, which as given money to groups such as Jewish Voice for Peace.

As Campus Reform has previously reported, the Open Society Foundation has given $650,000 to Jewish Voice for Peace, which cited “Israeli apartheid and occupation” as “the source of all this violence.”

A spokesperson for the Open Society Foundation told the New York Post: “For the record, Open Society Foundations has a long history of fighting antisemitism, islamophobia and all forms of racism and hate.”

“Open Society has funded a broad spectrum of US groups that have advocated for the rights of Palestinians and Israelis and for peaceful resolution to the conflict in Israel and the OPT,” the spokesperson said. “This funding is a matter of public record, disclosed on our website, fully compliant with US laws, and is part of our commitment to continuing open debate that is ultimately the only hope for peace in the region.”



