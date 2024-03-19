South Carolina bill would block 'differential treatment' to applicants to pledge allegiance to DEI

The South Carolina legislature is considering a new law that would eliminate some Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) iniatives at public colleges and universities.

“I believe DEI, as it exists, doesn’t do what it intends to do,” bill sponsor Representative Tim McGinnis has said. “It does the opposite of creating diverse, equitable, and inclusive places.”

The first subsection of the legislation, House Bill 4289, prohibits mandatory DEI statements from being used for applicants and faculty members.

Specifically, the bill states that “[i]n determining admissions or employment decisions,” universities in South Carolina “may not condition or promise admission … or promote differential treatment to an applicant” because he or she declared “personal support for or disagreement with any political ideology or movement,” including DEI statements.

The bill would mandate that universities do not “ask for or demand any such promise or declaration from an applicant or a faculty member.”

Another portion of the legislation ensures that “[i]f a public institution of higher learning receives a promise or declaration describing a commitment to any political ideology or movement,” it may not promote “differential treatment” or “grant or deny admission” because of the “opinions expressed in the promise or declaration.”

The bill has been referred to the Committee on Education and Public Works and awaits a vote in both the Senate and the House.

If passed, the bill could have a significant effect within South Carolina given the substantial DEI culture at some of the state’s major universities.

For instance, according to its website, the University of South Carolina’s College of Education contains an “Office of Democracy, Education, and Inclusivity,” which is designed for the school to “become the home for a national resource center for diversity, equity and inclusion issues in education.”

The office’s responsibilities also include “Promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice,” “Facilitating the recruitment, retention, and success of a diverse community of students,” and “Supporting high-quality diversity research, teaching, outreach, and advocacy that advances social, civil, and educational rights”

Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina also has extensive DEI programs. According to its DEI web page, Clemson believes that “Diversity is essential to research and scholarship.”

Clemson’s Division of Research enacted an “Inclusive Excellence Strategic Plan” in 2022, which aims to “increase diversity and inclusion across all areas of the division, including research support, facilities, personnel, and state and local outreach programs.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of South Carolina, Clemson University, and the College of Charleston for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.