Spelman College summer reading list includes titles that push themes of anti-Capitalism and racism

Spelman College’s summer reading list includes a number of titles that host biased views for a college curriculum.

On Spelman’s website, the college states that “for members of the Spelman College community, summer marks the perfect time to catch up on reading for work or pleasure.”

The college has offered a list of novels and books which they recommend students and members of their community engage with, including one novel named “Friday Black” which “dives into the most urgent issues of racism and forces an intense examination of worse case scenarios.” It is also described as a “dark read” on Spelman’s site.

Another novel on the list is Michelle Obama’s memoir, titled “Becoming.” In the political memoir, the former-First Lady discusses her experiences in the White House and her public health campaign; and how each was influenced by her childhood.

Another title suggested in the list is a novel titled “The Sisters Are Alright: Changing the Broken Narrative of Black Women in America.”

In the description of the book on Spelman’s site, it states that it covers and “exposes anti-black woman propaganda and shows how real black women are pushing back against distorted cartoon versions of themselves.

An additional book included in the list at the Georgia institution is a title: “The Half Has Never Been Told: Slavery and The Making of American Capitalism.”

This book introduces its audience to the role that slavery played in the economic development of the United States and argues that slavery was a central institution that led to the rise of America as a capitalist power.

An additional book that is included in the list is the title: “Pushout: The Criminalization of black Girls in Schools.”

This novel is described on Spelman’s reading guide as an exploration of the “parallels and intersections between race and culture as they influence Black treatment from school officials.

It includes “[f]irsthand accounts and interviews from girls who have been exploited and thrown away by this system,” referring to the U.S. Justice System. It is also described as leaving the audience’s “heart[‘s] wrenching for the justice that they deserve.

