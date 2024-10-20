St. John’s University sparks controversy by abolishing Columbus Day recognition

St. John’s University in New York City has removed all references to “Columbus Day” and no longer recognizes the holiday, resulting in criticism from Catholic leaders and historians.

The decision, which the university administration justified by referencing the “finite” number of feasible holidays, was met with a wave of criticism.

“To not acknowledge Columbus is insane,” Angelo Vivolo, president of the Columbus Heritage Coalition, told The New York Post. “Of course it’s an insult.”

“It’s outrageous not acknowledging Columbus. It’s just ludicrous,” added former state Assemblyman Peter Abbate. “They might as well call St. John’s University ‘John’s University.’ They get an ‘F’ for trying to be cute about it.”

“We shouldn’t be putting 21st-century standards on 15th-century explorers; that’s what the woke zealots do through presentism,” stated Queens Councilman Robert Holden. “Federal and state law designate this Monday as Columbus Day, and the fact that we still have an active executive order from the worst mayor of all time, Bill de Blasio, which Eric Adams continues, is a disgrazia.”

The New York Post reported that other Catholic colleges in the area, including Fordham University and Iona College, continue to recognize “Columbus Day.”

The St. John’s administration attempted to justify the removal of Columbus Day in a statement.

“After factoring in federal holidays, finite days are available on the academic calendar to observe,” said St. John’s spokesperson Brian Browne. “In 2018, St. John’s University elected to observe Veterans Day and mark Columbus Day with an extended Fall mini-break at the beginning of October. The Fall mini-break usually coincides with Columbus Day.”

“St. John’s University community members and alumni regularly participate voluntarily in Columbus Day festivities throughout metropolitan New York City and will do so again this year.”

Several universities have previously decided to change their celebration of “Columbus Day” to “Indigenous People’s Day.”

Members of the New York State Assembly introduced a bill to the legislature that would have eliminated Columbus Day and turned it into Indigenous People’s day.

“Indigenous People’s Day reimagines Columbus Day and changes a celebration of colonialism into an opportunity to reveal historical truths about the genocide and oppression of indigenous people in the Americas, to organize against current injustices, and to celebrate indigenous resistance,” the bill stated.

