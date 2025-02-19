Stanford event discusses how feminism has been 'co-opted' to 'advance war'

Stanford University recently featured a lecture presentation on how feminism is “manipulated” by the military, called: “Bombs Aren’t Feminist! Demilitarizing Stanford Teach-In.”

The Feb. 11 event was organized by the Women’s Community Center that discussed “Stanford’s ties to the defense industry and military”, and “how the military-industrial complex has co-opted feminism to advance war and weapons development.”

The event’s description states that attendees would “explore Stanford’s ties to the defense industry and military, how feminist rhetoric is manipulated on and beyond campus, as well as collectively ideate on what the creation of liberatory feminist technology could look like.”

The event page also indicates that attendees did not need prior knowledge on the subjects discussed, and that the lecture discussion is “part of the larger 2025 WCC Collective Liberation Series ‘The Discipline of Hope.’”

Created in 2020, the Collective Liberation Series serves “as a means to generate discussion around coalition building, community organizing, and activism.”

“The Collective Liberation series focuses on the power of intergenerational storytelling to offer a roadmap and a blueprint for grassroots community organizing as a means to envision a way forward,” the university website says.

Last year, an event on “Alternative Futures and Debunking Prison Myths” was held for those “interested in learning about coalition-building, prison abolition, and the relationship between education and incarceration.”

Additional events that were held separately during the 2020 and 2021 series included “Intersectionality: Foundations of Black Feminist Thought,” and “Ancestral Grief Rituals Using Healing Art Practices with Marcia Lee and Ahmane’ Glover.”

Campus Reform has contacted Stanford University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.