Stanford tightens rules on campus protests, cracks down on disruptive tent camps

Stanford University has introduced new rules to stop activists from disrupting campus life in the future, including a prohibition on overnight tent encampments.

Stanford published its new “Freedom of Expression and Academic Freedom at Stanford” policy, which regulates how protests may occur, on Sept. 18.

The new regulations state that overnight camping, defined as “staying outside between the hours of 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. on university property or setting up structures that remain between those hours,” is now banned, with “with the exception of longstanding agreements with the university.” Any encampments that did not receive the university’s prior approval “will be removed.”

Stanford also wrote that its policy “prohibits the disruption of a university function or approved activity, including classes and ceremonies, and also prevents obstructing the legitimate movement of any person about the campus or in a university facility.” Disruptive activists who violate this regulation will face disciplinary measures.

Other stipulations require organizers who plan major events, such as marches, to seek the university’s prior go-ahead.

The university also reiterated a directive from its 1968 Policy on Campus Disruptions, which states that Stanford officials can stop disruptive activists and make them “identify themselves” if they are wearing a mask.

“The focus of our policies is on having reasonable, viewpoint-neutral time, place and manner rules that leave ample channels for expression,” said Stanford Provost Jenny Martinez and Vice Provost for Student Affairs Michele Rasmussen in a statement announcing the new policies.

Stanford has been the scene of repeated disruptions this year by anti-Israel activists protesting against the Jewish state.

On June 16, hundreds of students disrupted Stanford’s graduation ceremony, leaving during the event to attend their own “People’s Commencement.”

“Today at Stanford’s 133rd commencement ceremony, as President Richard Saller flagrantly discusses the past year at Stanford as a ‘troubled environment,’ 400+ students walk out to pay their respects to the martyrs of apartheid Israel’s genocide against Palestine,” Stanford’s Against Apartheid in Palestine, an anti-Israel group, posted to Instagram in the wake of the walk-out.

On June 5, 13 anti-Israel activists forcefully took over the office of the school president and afterwards faced legal consequences.

Before their occupation of the building, the activists also vandalized parts of the campus with graffitied messages such as “kill cops” and “F*** Amerikkka.”

“In addition to going through the law enforcement process, any arrested individuals who are students will be immediately suspended,” Stanford leadership stated at the time. “Any who are seniors will not be allowed to graduate. These actions are necessary based on the public safety threat posed to our campus community.”

Campus Reform has contacted Stanford University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.