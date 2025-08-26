State Department-funded scholar accused of stealing US research and attempting to smuggle it to China

A former cancer researcher at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has been accused of stealing sensitive medical research and attempting to take it overseas.

Yunhai Li, 35, a Chinese national, was charged in Harris County with Theft of Trade Secrets and Tampering with a Government Record. If convicted, Li faces up to 10 years in prison and fines of $10,000 for the felony charge alone.

Li joined MD Anderson in 2022 on a U.S. State Department research scholar visa and worked on a breast cancer vaccine project funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense, KTRK-TV reported. Prosecutors say that on July 9, Li attempted to board a flight to China while carrying files and devices containing 90 gigabytes of unpublished cancer research.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said Li’s flight was halted when Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations inspected his belongings and found evidence that the scholar was attempting to smuggle information to China.

The HCDAO also stated Li’s tampering charge carries the potential for a year in jail and an additional $4,000 in fines.

Li was arrested on August 22 and later released on a $5,000 bond. He is required to remain in the Houston area.

Despite signing confidentiality agreements for his work in the United States, Li appears to have maintained active ties to Chinese institutions.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety complaint reviewed by the Houston Chronicle, Li was being funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China and doing research for Chongqing Medical University. Li left his position at MD Anderson on July 1 after being confronted about downloading restricted data.

The case comes as U.S. officials increase scrutiny of Chinese nationals tied to research programs.

Earlier this year, two Chinese researchers tied to the University of Michigan were arrested after allegedly smuggling toxic biological material into the United States. An investigation into the university was launched following the arrests.

Experts continue to warn that Beijing’s influence in American higher education poses dangers to student safety and compromises national security.