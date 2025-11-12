Student arrested and charged after wrecking TPUSA and YAF tables

A man was caught on camera twice flipping the tables of conservative student groups.

Justin Pham, a student at the University of Iowa, approached a table hosted by the school’s Turning Point USA chapter and was offered a hot chocolate by the group, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by KGAN.

He was then seen flipping a Turning Point USA table following the interaction in a video posted to X by Frontlines TPUSA.

[RELATED: Leftist OSU student attacks YAF table, school confirms investigation]

Pham was seen committing a similar act against a Young America’s Foundation table in a separate video shared by Cabot Phillips, senior editor of The Daily Wire. Phillips was previously the editor-in-chief of Campus Reform.

The video shows Pham approaching the table while wearing a dress before turning it over and giving the middle finger to the chapter members.

“Shout out to the tolerant leftists trying to keep me from speaking at the University of Iowa tonight,” Phillips wrote. “It ain’t gonna work.”

[RELATED: UNM student arrested for attempted theft at TPUSA table also celebrated murder of Charlie Kirk]

Pham has now been arrested and is being charged in connection with both incidents according to Iowa Pulse. He was booked into the Johnson County Jail on Nov. 5, and is being charged with crimes including disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and harassment.

He was released without bond and issued no-contact orders related to both groups he harassed.

Both cases will go to a non-jury trial next March, though it is unclear whether Pham will face separate sanctions from the school.

The University of Iowa itself, however, came under fire earlier this year after two undercover videos surfaced showing school officials admitting that the university is continuing diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the face of a state law banning such practices, Campus Reform reported.

All relevant parties have been contacted for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

Follow Austin Browne on X and Instagram.