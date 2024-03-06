Student govt. passes resolution urging Tufts to stop selling Sabra hummus

The student government at Tufts University voted to call on the institution to stop selling Sabra products, which includes hummus, in its dining halls.

According to the Tufts Daily, the Tufts Community Union Senate early Monday morning voted to approve three anti-Israel resolutions in response to the country’s war against Hamas terrorists.

Among the resolutions approved was S. 24-2, which passed by a vote of 22–9–4. The resolution, according to the report, called for Tufts to boycott Sabra because the Strauss Group, its co-owners, have supported Israel’s Golani Brigade.

Sabra is most known for its hummus, which has been the subject of other student government resolutions.

[RELATED: Students at elite universities call for ‘intifada revolution’]

Two other anti-Israel resolutions were also passed, including S. 24-3, which called on Tufts administration to acknowledge the so-called Palestinian genocide, which passed with a vote of 28 senators who voted yes, five voted no, and two who abstained.

S. 24-4, which passed by a vote of 22-11-2, called on the Medford, Massachusetts university to divest from all investments directly and indirectly tied to Israel.

A separate resolution, S. 24-1, called for an end to Tufts study abroad program at Israeli universities but failed to pass as a vote ended in a 16-16-3 tie.

A spokesperson for the Canary Mission told Campus Reform that the vote is “concerning.”

”The recent vote is a concerning development that reflects a broader trend on college campuses. While the university has wisely rejected the BDS resolution, this incident did not occur in isolation. Canary Mission has profiled eight professors, either currently employed or formerly associated with Tufts University, along with numerous students and other individuals connected to the university, highlighting a pervasive influence that likely contributed to the environment on campus,” the spokesperson said.

The resolutions were proposed by the Coalition for Palestinian Liberation, which includes Tufts Students for Justice in Palestine. Tufts SJP previously praised the terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, 2023, according to the Tufts Daily.

“Since Friday, Palestinians have been launching a historic attack on the colonizers,” Tufts SJP wrote in an email to its list after the attack. “Footage of liberation fighters from Gaza paragliding into occupied territory has especially shown the creativity necessary to take back stolen land. It has not been without cost, as hundreds of Palestinians have been martyred in the past days, fighting to liberate themselves and their land.”

A Tufts spokesperson pointed Campus Reform to a university statement condemning the resolutions.

[RELATED: Rufo exposes elite academics who signed pro-Hamas letter]

”However, we’re disappointed that a majority voted to pass three of the four resolutions. To be clear: as we have done in the past, we reject the Boycott Divestment Sanctions movement, we wholeheartedly support academic freedom and all our academic and exchange programs, and we will continue to work with all companies that we engage with and do business with now,” university administrators wrote. “These resolutions, which mirror others being promoted by student groups at universities and colleges nationwide, do not promote nuanced understanding through broader dialogue. The immense loss of life in Gaza is tragic. We mourn with the Palestinians, but we also feel for the Israelis grieving over those they have lost and share their desire for the safe return of the hostages.”

”It is possible to hold both of these views simultaneously. It is also possible for us to be supportive of both the right of Israel to exist and for the self-determination rights of the Palestinian people. However, these resolutions do not allow for these views to coexist and, as a result, force our community into opposing groups rather than uniting us to build from areas of agreement,” they added.