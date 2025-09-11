Students break from Jewish Voice for Peace to launch anti-Zionist front on campuses

A coalition of Jewish student activists has split from Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) to launch a new group, vowing to intensify anti-Zionist campaigns on college campuses nationwide.

The new Anti-Zionist Jewish Student Front announced the break in an Instagram post on Sept. 7, declaring its independence from JVP.

In its statement, the new organization said it would align itself with the “Popular University,” a global network of pro-Palestinian activists, and commit to “dismantle Zionism in its entirety” by confronting Zionist institutions on campus, pushing for divestment, and seeking to criminalize Zionism as “a white supremacist weapon of war.”

The students linked their launch to the anniversary of what they described as “the most horrific expansion of the Zionist project” which they said is sustained by U.S. financial and political support.

Casting university spaces as “a theater for the battle against imperialism and state repression,” the group said the student-led movement is intensifying global demands for divestment from Israel.

The Instagram announcement was jointly posted by the Anti-Zionist Jewish Student Front and other groups, including chapters at George Washington University, Georgetown University and American University.

Those three schools now also have Instagram accounts affiliated with the Anti-Zionist Jewish Student Front. According to an American University spokesperson, however, the group “is not a recognized student organization at AU.”

JVP’s senior manager of campus organizing, Jonah Rubin, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that the “amicable” separation came after “long and principled discussions” between the groups involved.

“While we share the goal of mobilizing anti-Zionist Jews working towards Palestinian liberation, our analyses of the strategy and tactics best suited to respond to the current moment of genocide in Gaza and rising fascism at home have diverged,” Rubin said.

“Through our discussions it became clear that the best path forward was to pursue our shared goals in separate organizations. We wish these students the best,” he added.

As Campus Reform has reported, JVP itself is by no means a bastion of pro-Israel rhetoric. To the contrary, it has consistently criticized Israeli policy and American support for the Jewish state’s fight against Hamas.

Last month, George Washington University suspended its JVP chapter through 2026 for policy violations, antisemitism concerns, and creating a hostile environment, requiring probation, content removal, and new online policies before reinstatement.

Earlier this year, a report revealed that JVP promotes anti-Semitism, supports terrorist groups like the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), and organizes disruptive anti-Israel protests while leveraging its Jewish identity to shield extremist actions.

Campus Reform has contacted George Washington University and Georgetown University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.